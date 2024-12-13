Anzeige
Freitag, 13.12.2024
Finanzielle Freiheit 2.0: Nachfrageexplosion nach Kryptowährungen: Diese Aktie überholt alle!
ACCESSWIRE
13.12.2024 15:38 Uhr
Baker Tilly's BuzzHouse Podcast: How the 2024 Election Results Could Affect the Multifamily Housing Industry

Finanznachrichten News

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2024 / Baker Tilly

Baker Tilly's podcast series specifically for professionals in the multifamily housing industry

On this special post-election episode of BuzzHouse, Don Bernards sits down with David Gasson, executive director of the Housing Advisory Group, a national advocacy organization that works on behalf of the LIHTC, as well as broader housing issues. David provides insight on the implications of the 2024 election on the world of affordable housing - including leadership in housing policy-related Congressional committees, predictions on changes to the corporate tax rate, GSE reform, the status of CRA and much more. Press play and discover this informative and enlightening episode!

Multifamily housing resources

For articles, webinars and additional resources for developers, housing authorities, property managers, state housing credit agencies and lenders, visit Baker Tilly's multifamily housing page.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Baker Tilly
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
