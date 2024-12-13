Workiva: Carbon Solutions and Sustainable Aviation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2024 / Workiva:

In this episode, ESG Talk revisits key segments from the Climate Week series, spotlighting actionable solutions and industry insights. First, join hosts Steve Soter, Andie Wood, and Alyssa Zucker as they demystify greenhouse gas emissions and explore practical approaches to carbon accounting. Then, hear from Amelia DeLuca, Delta Air Lines' chief sustainability officer, as she discusses Delta's innovative strategies for reducing direct carbon emissions and advancing sustainable aviation fuel production in the airline industry.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Workiva

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View the original press release on accesswire.com