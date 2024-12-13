The "ESG and Sustainability Reporting: SFDR, CSRD, TCFD and SDR" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course provides insight into the ESG risks and opportunities in achieving ESG regulatory compliance while integrating with organisational frameworks. Sustainable Finance, ESG and sustainability disclosures are now the focus of public and regulatory attention.

The United Nations 2030 Agenda for SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) and the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement have provided a roadmap for sustainability for governments, regulators, and investment firms. This has gained urgency with a number of ESG disclosure regulations like EU SFDR/Taxonomy, UK TCFD/SDR, and CSRD/ESRS, which banks, asset managers, insurers and public and private corporates need to understand and fulfil as a course of business.

By directing financial flows into sustainable activities and integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria into business and investment decisions, the financial sector has great potential to change markets and to shape sustainable economic systems, to enable public and private organizations reach Net Zero emissions.

What will you learn

Background and Scope

UK Sustainability TCFD, SDR, and ESG Labelling

EU Sustainability SFDR, Taxonomy Regulations, CSRD/ESRS, Single and Double Materiality

Global Standards GRI, ISSB/SASB, US ESG, and TNFD Disclosures

Next Steps Sustainability Risks and Opportunities. Upcoming Regulations and Best Practices in the Industry

Who Should Attend:

From banks, asset managers, insuring companies, and public and private companies with sustainability disclosure requirements:

Chief Operations Officers

Chief Risk Officers

Heads of Corporate Governance,

Heads of Sustainability

Heads of Investments

Heads of Sales

Compliance and Audit, and

Key decision-makers

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction to ESG Criteria and Sustainability

Sustainable Finance and Sustainable investment strategies

Global Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulations EU SFDR/ Taxonomy Regulations, UK TCFD and SDR, US ESG Disclosures, EU CSRD, APAC ESG Regulations, and TNFD Disclosures

Overview of Sustainable Finance Products

UK ESG Regulations TCFD, SDR and ESG Labelling for Financial Services and UK Corporates

EU SFDR and Taxonomy Regulations for Financial Services

EU CSRD/ESRS for Corporates

Global Sustainability Reporting and Best Practices

