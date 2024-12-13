Logo Brands Announces Extension With NHL to Deliver Premium Fan Gear

Three-Year License Renewal Guarantees Ongoing Access to NHL-Branded Merchandise.

Logo Brands, the leading manufacturer of officially licensed hard goods, announced today that they renewed its license with the National Hockey League (NHL) for an additional three years. This renewal marks a continued commitment to delivering premium NHL-branded products to hockey fans.

Logo Brands offers a wide range of NHL-branded merchandise, including drinkware, blankets, bags, coolers, inflatables, and more, featuring all 32 NHL teams. This extension ensures that fans can enjoy high-quality products that celebrate their passion for hockey and their favorite teams.

"We are beyond thrilled to extend our agreement with the NHL and bring fans even more high-quality products that celebrate their passion for hockey and their favorite teams," said Jason Potts, Vice President of Pro Licensing/Key Accounts. "We will continue to offer a great selection of merchandise that is backed by our lifetime guarantee, ensuring that these products will be treasured for years to come."

Fans can find the full range of NHL-licensed products on the Logo Brands e-commerce site, as well as through major retailers like Target, Walmart, Fanatics, Costco, Rally House, Hudson News, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Academy Sports + Outdoors.

About Logo Brands:

Logo Brands is a premier manufacturer of officially licensed products, with a portfolio spanning over 900 colleges and major sports leagues, including the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, MLS, and NASCAR. Founded in 2000, Logo Brands began as a family-run business shipping tailgate chairs from a garage just outside of Memphis, Tennessee. Today, the company operates from its headquarters in Franklin, TN, and boasts a product range that spans outdoor, indoor, and on-the-go categories, with over 900 unique product lines in its history.

