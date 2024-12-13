This week, Women in Solar Europe gives voice to Eyerusalem Mekuria Wondemu, Project Engineer at Switzerland's Gruner Stucky SA. She says changes in career paths are slow due to entrenched cultural norms and unconscious prejudices, but growing advocacy and representation drive progress. "Mentorship, continuous learning, and networking are critical," she states. A career in the solar industry presents unique challenges and opportunities for women, reflecting broader gender dynamics in the energy sector. The solar sector is more inclusive than traditional industries like oil and gas. Its emphasis ...

