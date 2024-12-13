WISeKey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey Announces WISeSat Satellite Launch with SpaceX on January 14, 2025

Press Release: WISeKey Announces WISeSat Satellite Launch with SpaceX on January 14, 2025

Introduces Next-Generation Post-Quantum-Ready WISeSat Equipped with WISeKey Root of Trust and SEALSQ Post-Quantum Chips

Geneva, Switzerland -- December 13, 2024 -- WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey" or the "Company") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, AI, and Internet of Things (IoT) operating as a holding company, today announces the confirmation of its subsidiary WISeSat.Space's ("WISeSat") upcoming satellite launch in partnership with SpaceX. The launch is scheduled for January 14, 2025, from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

This launch will mark a significant milestone, as it will carry the next-generation WISeSat satellites, which are post-quantum-ready. This deployment will serve as a proof of concept, combining WISeKey's trusted Root of Trust and WISeKey subsidiary SEALSQ's cutting-edge Post-Quantum Chips to ensure state-of-the-art security and resilience against emerging quantum threats.

The WISeSat constellation aims to provide secure, real-time connectivity for IoT devices worldwide, reinforcing WISeKey's commitment to advancing secure satellite communications and cybersecurity infrastructure.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey, commented, "This launch represents a leap forward in our mission to secure IoT communications and prepare for a post-quantum future. By integrating SEALSQ's Post-Quantum Chips with WISeKey's trusted Root of Trust, we are ensuring that WISeSat remains at the forefront of satellite cybersecurity."

WISeSat, the satellite IoT communications arm of WISeKey International Holding, was established to address the growing need for secure, real-time connectivity for IoT devices. By integrating cybersecurity and satellite technology, WISeSat provides trusted, end-to-end secure communication for critical industries such as logistics, agriculture, energy, and infrastructure management.

Inception and Vision

WISeSat was conceived as part of WISeKey's broader mission to deliver secure digital identity solutions. Recognizing the vulnerabilities in traditional IoT networks, WISeKey envisioned a satellite-based system that could offer global connectivity combined with robust cybersecurity measures. This initiative ensures that data transmitted by IoT devices remains protected against interception and tampering.

Key Milestones

-- 2021: WISeKey partnered with Fossa Systems to launch the first generation of WISeSat satellites. These low-orbit nanosatellites demonstrated the feasibility of secure IoT connectivity through satellite communications. -- 2022: The successful deployment of additional WISeSat nanosatellites expanded coverage and validated secure communications for IoT networks across multiple industries. -- 2023: WISeKey integrated Post-Quantum Cryptography into its WISeSat platform, positioning it as a leader in protecting IoT communications from emerging quantum computing threats. -- 2024: WISeSat expanded its satellite constellation and enhanced its security protocols by incorporating SEALSQ's Post-Quantum Chips to further future-proof the network.

Technology and Security Innovations

WISeSat distinguishes itself by leveraging WISeKey's Root of Trust (RoT), which provides digital identity and authentication capabilities at the hardware level. Combined with SEALSQ's Post-Quantum Chips, WISeSat is designed to withstand future threats posed by quantum computers, ensuring that data integrity and confidentiality are maintained long-term.

WISeSat's Unique Features

-- Global Coverage: WISeSat's constellation of nanosatellites ensures worldwide IoT connectivity, even in remote areas where terrestrial networks are unavailable. -- End-to-End Security: Data transmitted through WISeSat is encrypted using WISeKey's Root of Trust, providing secure authentication and ensuring data remains protected. -- Post-Quantum Readiness: WISeSat integrates SEALSQ's post-quantum cryptography to safeguard communications against quantum computing advances. -- Low-Cost and Scalable: WISeSat's nanosatellite model reduces launch and operational costs, making secure satellite communications accessible to a wide range of industries.

Future Plans

WISeKey plans to continue expanding the WISeSat constellation and enhance its capabilities, focusing on:

-- Increasing the number of satellites to provide higher bandwidth and redundancy. -- Integrating AI-driven analytics for real-time data processing. -- Developing hybrid terrestrial-satellite solutions to offer seamless, secure IoT connectivity.

WISeSat represents a revolutionary step in the convergence of cybersecurity and satellite communications, ensuring secure IoT connectivity for a digital world increasingly threatened by cyber risks and quantum vulnerabilities. With the upcoming launch on January 14, 2025, WISeKey continues to lead the way in securing the future of IoT through space-based technology.

About WISeSat.Space

WISeSat.Space AG is pioneering a transformative approach to IoT connectivity and climate change monitoring through its innovative satellite constellation. By providing cost-effective, secure, and global IoT connectivity, WISeSat is enabling a wide range of applications that support environmental monitoring, disaster management, and sustainable practices. The integration of satellite data with advanced climate models holds great promise for enhancing our understanding of climate change and developing effective strategies to combat its impacts. As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of climate change, initiatives like WISeSat's IoT satellite constellation are essential for creating a more resilient and sustainable future.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

