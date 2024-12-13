KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 13 DECEMBER 2024 AT 17:00 PM (EET)

Kalmar Corporation signed EUR 200 million revolving credit facility

Kalmar Corporation has entered into a EUR 200 million revolving credit facility with a syndicate of its six relationship banks on 13 December 2024. The facility has a tenor of five years with two one-year extension options subject to the lenders' approval. The purpose of this facility is to refinance the existing EUR 150 million euros bilateral revolving credit facilities maturing in 2025 and 2027 and general corporate purposes of the group.

With this facility, Kalmar strengthens its long-term liquidity position.

The facility was coordinated by SEB and the Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners are BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, Nordea Bank, OP Corporate Bank, SEB (Facility Agent) and Standard Chartered Bank.

For further information, please contact:

Sakari Ahdekivi, CFO, tel. +358 50 400 3557

Ilari Pajunen, Vice President, Treasury, puh. +358 20 777 4000

