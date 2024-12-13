New to The Street Show 616 Premieres Saturday on Bloomberg Television at 6:30 PM EST, Featuring HPB High Performance Battery AG With CEO Sebastian Heinz

Also featured are Banzai,PillSafe and The Sustainable Green Team

Episode Overview

New to The Street, the acclaimed financial and business television program, proudly announces the premiere of Episode 616 on Bloomberg Television. This episode features in-depth interviews with some of the most groundbreaking companies, including High Performance Battery (HPB), Banzai, PillSafe, The Sustainable Green Team (SGTM), and Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF). Also, catch the latest segment of the popular Sekur "Hack of The Week" series, delivering invaluable cybersecurity tips.

Episode Highlights

HPB High Performance Battery AG

Sebastian Heinz, CEO of HPB, dives into the transformative potential of solid-state battery innovation. HPB's cutting-edge technology is redefining energy storage with unparalleled safety, durability, and environmental sustainability.

Banzai

Banzai's Joe Davy showcases the Curate platform, revolutionizing digital engagement through automated webinar content creation, lead generation, and virtual events tailored to modern business needs.

PillSafe

PillSafe addresses critical challenges in pharmaceutical care with innovative "smart" technology, ensuring secure medication delivery and patient compliance. Their solutions combat issues like the opioid epidemic by fostering safer prescribing practices.

The Sustainable Green Team (SGTM)

SGTM is a trailblazer in environmental sustainability, offering eco-friendly recycling, mulching, and circular economy solutions that reduce waste and promote sustainable practices.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)

Sekur Private Data Ltd. provides state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions hosted in Switzerland, featuring secure messaging, email, and data management services to protect consumers and businesses from cyber threats.

Sekur "Hack of The Week"

A fan-favorite segment, the Sekur "Hack of The Week", provides viewers with actionable cybersecurity advice to safeguard personal and professional digital assets.

About the Companies

High Performance Battery (HPB):

High Performance Battery Technology GmbH specializes in the research and development of new-generation batteries with exceptional properties. Their solid-state battery technology is non-flammable, extremely durable, and environmentally advanced. HPB's innovative production process enables series production today. Based in Bonn, Germany, HPB is a subsidiary of High Performance Battery Holding AG, located in Teufen, Switzerland. Learn more at highperformancebattery.ch.

Banzai:

Founded in 2016, Banzai empowers marketers with intuitive tools to connect with their audiences, simplifying event marketing and fostering meaningful relationships. The Curate platform enables businesses to automate webinar and event marketing for better engagement. Visit www.banzai.io.

PillSafe:

PillSafe introduces pioneering "smart" technology that redefines pharmaceutical care. Designed to prevent medication misuse, PillSafe ensures compliance and restricts access to medication to intended recipients, addressing the opioid epidemic head-on. Learn more at www.pillsafe.com.

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC PINK:SGTM):

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. provides sustainable solutions to improve environmental health and promote eco-friendly practices. Their offerings include recycling, mulching, and innovative technologies to reverse climate change. Learn more at thesustainablegreenteam.com.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF):

Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a leading provider of Swiss-hosted secure communication and data management services. Offering encrypted email and messaging platforms, Sekur safeguards privacy for consumers, businesses, and governments. Learn more at www.sekur.com.

Where to Watch

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Time: 6:30 PM EST

Channel: Bloomberg Television

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a premier media platform featuring innovative companies and industry leaders through national broadcasts as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business. Known for blending engaging interviews, earned media, and iconic outdoor billboards, including in Times Square, New to The Street has built a powerful media presence with over 1.9 million YouTube subscribers. Visit www.newtothestreet.com.

