Lincoln, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2024) - Cambridge Commodities Inc.'s mission to enhance global wellbeing drives everything they do; from providing high-quality nutritional ingredients to supporting initiatives that promote health and wellness, they are dedicated to making a lasting, positive impact. As a Certified Organic, Regenerative Organic Alliance, Certified B Corporation operating an SQF-certified facility, they hold themselves to the highest standards while prioritizing giving back to their communities.

This year marked a significant milestone as Cambridge Commodities U.S., participated in its first local giving-back initiative at its Sacramento-area office in Lincoln, CA. Partnering with the local chapter of Toys for Tots, The HUB: WPUSD Family Resource Center, and Sacramento's Gifts from the Heart Program, the Cambridge team, led by U.S. CEO David Evans, helped spread holiday cheer to children in need.

David Evans, operating remotely from Washington State, spearheaded this heartfelt initiative after being inspired by the charitable legacy of Cambridge's global CEO James Stevens. Flying into town and renting a U-Haul, he traveled from retailer to retailer, handpicking gifts designed to inspire outdoor activity and engagement. The selection included bicycles, scooters, skateboards, helmets, volleyballs, soccer balls, basketballs, and more. These gifts were stored at the Lincoln office before being delivered to community organizations, including Toys for Tots and The HUB, for distribution.

TeamCC on tour getting ready to shop till they drop for toys!



CEO David Evans supermarket sweeping for toys!



Reflecting on the impact, Evans shared:

"I wanted to do something meaningful for our local community, and there are so many ways to get involved - it was challenging to choose just one. As a parent, I understand the importance of staying active as a foundation for lifelong health. Encouraging kids to step away from screens and find joy in outdoor activities felt like the right choice. Connecting with Toys for Tots, a Marine Corps-run volunteer organization, gave me confidence that our efforts would truly reach those in need. Knowing we've helped put smiles on kids' faces this holiday season fills me with immense joy."

The toy haul



The gifts were received by Matthew Vidosh, Territory Organizer for Toys for Tots, and The HUB, where many bicycles will provide essential transportation for children commuting to school, while others may serve as a child's very first bike. Other gifts were delivered to Sacramento County's distribution center for Gifts from the Heart.

CEO David Evans with Matthew Vidosh, Territory Organizer for Toys for Tots, and The HUB



Cambridge Commodities is honored to contribute to the Sacramento area's holiday spirit and looks forward to continuing to foster health and happiness within local communities.

Learn more & get involved

Toys for Tots: www.toysfortots.org

The HUB: WPUSD Family Resource Center: Part of the Western Placer Unified School District https://www.wpusd.org/thehub

Gifts from the Heart Program: https://www.saccounty.gov/news/latest-news/Pages/Gifts-from-the-Heart-Now-Accepting-Donations.aspx

About Cambridge Commodities Inc.

Cambridge Commodities Inc. is a global leader in providing quality nutritional ingredients that enhance well-being worldwide. With a commitment to sustainability, community engagement, and corporate responsibility, we strive to create a healthier, happier world for generations to come.

