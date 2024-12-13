London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2024) - TicketingHub, a leading SaaS platform for tour and activity providers, today announced the launch of its real-time email validation feature, designed to eliminate booking errors and streamline the customer checkout process.

Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/233673_84a3f0f7949b6bb0_001full.jpg

The new technology validates email addresses during ticket purchases, preventing common errors such as mistyped domains and formatting mistakes before payment processing. This innovation addresses a significant pain point in digital ticket distribution, where incorrect email addresses lead to missed confirmations and increased support workload.

"Our clients have reported a 30-40% decrease in support tickets related to missing booking confirmations," said Carl Pihl, CEO of TicketingHub. "This dramatic reduction in email-related issues allows tour operators to focus on delivering exceptional experiences rather than managing technical support."

The feature automatically checks email validity as customers enter their information, eliminating the need for manual verification steps. This streamlined approach reduces cart abandonment rates while ensuring accurate delivery of tickets and booking confirmations.

Tour operators and attractions using the system benefit from:

Reduced customer support workload

Improved delivery rates for booking confirmations

Streamlined checkout process

Enhanced customer satisfaction

Better quality customer databases

"By preventing email errors at the source, we're helping tourism businesses save valuable time and resources," added Pihl. "This aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify operations for tour operators and attractions."

The email validation feature is now available to all TicketingHub clients as part of their existing ticketing infrastructure.

About TicketingHub

TicketingHub provides booking software for tour operators, museums, and attractions. The platform enables businesses to manage ticket inventory sales through multiple channels, offering a central hub for all ticketing operations. Founded in London, TicketingHub serves over 120 different activity types, from walking tours to VR experiences.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233673

SOURCE: Pressmaster DMCC