Victoria's Secret: Victoria Secret's Partnership With the Pacific Links Foundation in Vietnam Has Transformed Thousands of Lives With Its Scholarship Program for At-Risk Young Women

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2024 / Victoria's Secret

VS&Co has been a long-time partner of the Pacific Links Foundation (PAL), an organization that seeks to prevent trafficking by empowering Vietnam's most vulnerable populations with economic opportunities by investing in and educating at-risk youth and helping survivors to build new lives.

We know the supply chain work we do also affects the communities where we operate. As a result, we are committed to advancing human rights by:

• Mitigating the risk of gender-based violence and harassment through training and monitoring in our supply chain.

• Identifying and engaging with local community partners working to address the prevalence of gender-based violence and harassment.

• Continuing to support organizations battling human trafficking, like Pacific Links.

VS&Co has worked with PAL for 17 years funding 3,100+ scholarships, 1,500+ career orientation summer camps and 600 bicycles for girls to commute to school in Vietnam, where paying for education in rural areas is a challenge for most families and often leads to a life of poverty.

We are sharing an inspirational story about Kim Nho Nguyen, a student and grateful recipient of a PAL/VS&Co scholarship. Her story is one of perseverance and courage as her life was completely transformed by an education. Go to page 9 of our Women's Impact Report to read a letter from Kim about her challenges, journey and landing somewhere she never imagined. Go here to learn more about how the Pacific Links Foundation is changing lives.

Kim holding her baby brother with her father.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Victoria's Secret on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Victoria's Secret

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/victorias-secret

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Victoria's Secret

View the original press release on accesswire.com