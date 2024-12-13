Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Finanzielle Freiheit 2.0: Nachfrageexplosion nach Kryptowährungen: Diese Aktie überholt alle!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CU0R | ISIN: US9264001028 | Ticker-Symbol: 8FR
Tradegate
13.12.24
15:44 Uhr
45,030 Euro
+0,370
+0,83 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VICTORIAS SECRET & CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VICTORIAS SECRET & CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,77044,96017:22
44,78044,95017:21
ACCESSWIRE
13.12.2024 16:38 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Victoria's Secret: Victoria Secret's Partnership With the Pacific Links Foundation in Vietnam Has Transformed Thousands of Lives With Its Scholarship Program for At-Risk Young Women

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2024 / Victoria's Secret

VS&Co has been a long-time partner of the Pacific Links Foundation (PAL), an organization that seeks to prevent trafficking by empowering Vietnam's most vulnerable populations with economic opportunities by investing in and educating at-risk youth and helping survivors to build new lives.

We know the supply chain work we do also affects the communities where we operate. As a result, we are committed to advancing human rights by:

• Mitigating the risk of gender-based violence and harassment through training and monitoring in our supply chain.

• Identifying and engaging with local community partners working to address the prevalence of gender-based violence and harassment.

• Continuing to support organizations battling human trafficking, like Pacific Links.

VS&Co has worked with PAL for 17 years funding 3,100+ scholarships, 1,500+ career orientation summer camps and 600 bicycles for girls to commute to school in Vietnam, where paying for education in rural areas is a challenge for most families and often leads to a life of poverty.

We are sharing an inspirational story about Kim Nho Nguyen, a student and grateful recipient of a PAL/VS&Co scholarship. Her story is one of perseverance and courage as her life was completely transformed by an education. Go to page 9 of our Women's Impact Report to read a letter from Kim about her challenges, journey and landing somewhere she never imagined. Go here to learn more about how the Pacific Links Foundation is changing lives.

Kim holding her baby brother with her father.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Victoria's Secret on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Victoria's Secret
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/victorias-secret
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Victoria's Secret



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.