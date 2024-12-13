Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Finanzielle Freiheit 2.0: Nachfrageexplosion nach Kryptowährungen: Diese Aktie überholt alle!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PUQT | ISIN: DK0061155009 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PHARMA EQUITY GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHARMA EQUITY GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.12.2024 12:24 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pharma Equity Group A/S: The Board of Directors' decision on a new execution strategy and prioritisation of clinical areas in Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S.

Finanznachrichten News


The Board of Directors' decision on a new execution strategy and prioritisation of clinical areas in Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S.


December 13, 2024
Announcement No. 32



Pharma Equity Group conducts continuous evaluation of the clinical pipeline of Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S (Reponex) based on a number of fundamental commercial criteria, including medical need, patient recruitment, regulatory requirements, likelihood of success and requirements for both human and monetary capital.
Based on this evaluation, Reponex has chosen to give top priority to the following development programmes:

  • RNX-051 for Colon Adenomas and Colon Cancer
  • RNX-011 for the Treatment of Peritonitis
  • RNX-041 for the treatment of IBD (pouchitis)


The mentioned development programs have all shown relevant, informative and strong clinical data, and have obtained patent protection in the most important geographical areas for the company.


In recent months, the Company and its clinical partners have therefore allocated significant resources to the final preparations and finalization of the study protocols for the submission of the Phase 2 clinical trial applications to the authorities. The trial applications for RNX-011 and RNX-051 are expected to be submitted to the authorities at the beginning of Q1-2025 and the end of Q1-2025, respectively.



In Q1-2025, Reponex will implement laboratory models based on blood samples from patients with peritonitis and used to confirm the disease mechanisms that RNX-011 affects. Through these results, the correct dosage of the drug will be tested on the patient's blood sample and thereby generate an ongoing data package. The initiative will not only support clinical studies, but enable individualisation of the treatment of patients with peritonitis.



RNX-041 is actively included in Part 2 of the ongoing Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical study for the treatment of pouchitis.



The studies are conducted as investigator-initiated studies (IITs), designed in compliance with guidelines from the FDA and EMA as well as expected requirements from future industrial license partners. In addition, it is emphasized that the study design enables continuous analysis and release of data.

The company works continuously to establish strategic partnerships - a process that will continue during the completion of the studies.



The company has unblinded the proof-of-concept study with RNX-021 for the treatment of chronic venous leg ulcers. As expected, data from the proof-of-concept study provide the company with significant and valuable information for use in the continued formulation work with a focus on optimizing the drug candidates for future clinical studies with RNX-022 and RNX-023.



The Company's drug candidates in the treatment of chronic leg ulcers (RNX-022, RNX-023) and Crohn's Disease (RNX-041) continue to be considered of great interest both clinically and commercially. These programmes will be pursued through strategic clinical and industrial cooperation.



For further information, please contact:

Thomas Kaas Selsø, CEO of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 4022 2114

Christian Vinding Thomsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 2622 7222

About Pharma Equity Group A/S

Pharma Equity Group, a listed company on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange, is fully dedicated to advancing the medical projects of its subsidiary, Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S. With an unwavering focus on healthcare, Pharma Equity Group's primary objective is to bring significant value to Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects.
The company is committed to providing extensive support, resources, and expertise to drive the development and success of these projects. As a strategic partner, Pharma Equity Group works closely with Reponex Pharmaceuticals, prioritizing the advancement of innovative medical solutions and breakthrough therapies. Every effort is currently directed towards ensuring the utmost success and impact of Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects, with an unwavering dedication to improving global healthcare outcomes. Only when the full potential of Reponex Pharmaceuticals has been unfolded is the intention to explore opportunities to invest in other companies. This approach ensures a strong commitment to the current medical projects and their development, while - on the longer term - remaining open to new strategic investments for continuous growth.

.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.