Freitag, 13.12.2024
Finanzielle Freiheit 2.0: Nachfrageexplosion nach Kryptowährungen: Diese Aktie überholt alle!
WKN: 862198 | ISIN: CA00288E3005 | Ticker-Symbol: AML
Frankfurt
13.12.24
08:02 Uhr
0,026 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
13.12.2024 13:06 Uhr
Abcourt Mines Inc.: Abcourt Announces the Appointment of a New Chief Financial Officer

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Alain Lévesque as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Alain Lévesque is a member of the Ordre des Comptables Professionnels Agréés du Québec. He brings solid experience in the mining sector and expertise in financial reporting and corporate governance, as well as experience in financial markets and finance, including debt financing, royalty sales and corporate transactions.

The Board of Directors and management are pleased to inform that Christine Lefebvre remains Vice-President Finance of the Corporation and will continue to provide the Corporation with her experience and expertise in the mining sector and with the financial reporting obligations of public companies such as Abcourt.

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration Corporation with properties strategically located in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt 100% owns the Sleeping Giant mill and mine where it concentrates its activities.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Pascal Hamelin
President and Chief Executive Officer
T: (819) 768-2857
Email: phamelin@abcourt.com		Dany Cenac Robert, Investor Relations
Reseau ProMarket Inc.,
T: (514) 722-2276 ext.: 456
Email: dany.cenac-robert@reseaupromarket.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
