Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Finanzielle Freiheit 2.0: Nachfrageexplosion nach Kryptowährungen: Diese Aktie überholt alle!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865496 | ISIN: US7433151039 | Ticker-Symbol: PGV
Tradegate
13.12.24
17:42 Uhr
241,20 Euro
+9,25
+3,99 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
240,55241,2017:56
240,50241,1517:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.12.2024 14:36 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Progressive Corporation: Progressive Reports November 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month ended November 30, 2024:

November
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited) 2024 2023 Change
Net premiums written$5,563.3 $4,725.1 18 %
Net premiums earned$6,040.4 $5,079.0 19 %
Net income$1,005.8 $680.6 48 %
Per share available to common shareholders$1.71 $1.15 48 %
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities$175.7 $246.5 (29)%
Combined ratio 85.6 91.1 (5.5)pts.
Average diluted equivalent common shares 587.7 587.6 0 %
November 30,
(thousands; unaudited)
2024 2023 % Change
Policies in Force
Personal Lines
Agency - auto9,700.5 8,312.4 17
Direct - auto13,863.6 11,129.5 25
Total personal auto23,564.1 19,441.9 21
Total special lines6,516.4 5,965.3 9
Total Personal Lines30,080.5 25,407.2 18
Total Commercial Lines1,143.6 1,104.7 4
Total Property business3,515.1 3,070.9 14
Companywide Total34,739.2 29,582.8 17


See Progressive's complete monthly earnings release, including the "Monthly Commentary," for additional information.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it's most convenient for them - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle, and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

Company Contact:
Douglas S. Constantine
(440) 395-3707
investor_relations@progressive.com

The Progressive Corporation
300 North Commons Blvd.
Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143
http://www.progressive.com

Download PDF: Progressive November 2024 Complete Earnings Release


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.