The Jakarta-based Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR) says 2025 will be a pivotal year for Indonesia's energy transition, as the nation has fallen behind targets in recent years. It seeks to shift fossil fuel subsidies to renewables and is urging the government to implement a clear, measurable plan for the upcoming national energy policy. Indonesia's energy transition must accelerate following limited progress in recent years, according to the latest report from the Jakarta-based IESR. The think tank said in its "Indonesia Energy Transition Outlook 2025" that renewable energy currently ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...