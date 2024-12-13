Edison Investment Research Limited

London, UK, 13 December 2024 Edison issues thematic report - UK equities: A generational opportunity? UK equities are at a fascinating inflection point. At a time when global investors are heavily concentrated in the US market, UK equities trade at their steepest discount to global peers in over three decades. Since Brexit, the question has been: does anyone care? After 41 consecutive months of outflows from UK equities, we saw the first net inflows in November 2024. A possible hiatus, or the start of something bigger? Black Friday week also saw three bids for UK businesses (Renewi, Direct Line and Loungers), underscoring the value seen in the UK market. Our conversations with US-based funds indicate that they are seeking diversification and a margin of safety, and the UK looks appealing. In this report, we look at UK equities and highlight 20 names and several closed-end funds that provide exposure to the UK. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



