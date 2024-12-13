Policies and targets confirmed in 138-page government plan to decarbonize Great Britain's electricity generation by 2030. Solar and storage to play a key role alongside market reforms, changes to planning process, and a revamped connections queue. The UK government has committed to around 30 GW more solar capacity in Great Britain's generation mix by 2030, as part of its Clean Power 2030 Action Plan unveiled on Dec. 13, 2024. Targeting greater solar deployment is just one of a raft of measures included in the 138-page plan published by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ). ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...