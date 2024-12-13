Zug, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2024) - Komposite has released a comprehensive whitepaper, the result of years of research and design, introducing a blockchain infrastructure capable of supporting over 3,000,000 interconnected nodes. This whitepaper addresses key limitations of traditional blockchains, including scalability, high costs, and limited adoption, while showcasing Komposite's role as the bridge between Web2 and Web3 divergence.





Komposite's blockchain infrastructure removes barriers that have hindered traditional systems. Komposite's design allows any computer to serve as a node, enabling widespread participation. This universal accessibility enhances both the scalability and inclusivity of the network while ensuring robust security.

About Komposite

Komposite develops blockchain solutions aimed at addressing counterfeiting and enabling secure, scalable digital applications. Founded by Noam Krasniansky, the company focuses on practical technology designed to support real-world use cases across global industries.

