Cascale: 12 Things to Know: California's Climate Accountability Package

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2024 / Cascale



In this latest blog Cascale's Editorial Director Kaley Roshitsh shares insight on the global significance of California's new climate regulations. Roshitsh shares key takeaways for companies, and how these regulations could set a new benchmark for global transparency.

Read the full blog, titled: 12 Things to Know: California's Climate Accountability Package

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cascale on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cascale

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale

View the original press release on accesswire.com