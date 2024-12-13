IGI Poseidon has partnered with Corinth Pipeworks to test carbon-steel pipes for hydrogen transport under high pressure, while Axpo has begun building a green hydrogen plant in Switzerland to fuel vessels and other applications from 2026. IGI Poseidon has partnered with Corinth Pipeworks to test carbon-steel X70 linepipes for hydrogen transport under high pressure (200-300 bar). The joint venture between Greece's DEPA and Italy's Edison said it expects to present the initial results of the project in 2025. Axpo has started building a new green hydrogen production plant in Bürglen, central Switzerland, ...

