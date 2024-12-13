TrendForce says silicon material and wafer prices stayed mostly stable this week, while Longi Green Energy has signed a strategic deal with China Energy Construction for green energy projects. TrendForce said in a new report that silicon material and wafer prices remained stable this week, with slight variations in some categories. Monocrystalline re-feeding silicon traded at $5. 08/kg, dense silicon at $4. 81/kg, and n-type silicon at $5. 50/kg. M10 wafers held at $0. 15/piece, while G12 wafers stayed at $0. 22/piece. N-type 182 mm wafers were priced at $0. 14/piece, and n-type 210 mm wafers ...

