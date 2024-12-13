KBC Groep: KBC's capital remains well above the minimum capital requirements

KBC's capital remains well above the minimum capital requirements

KBC has been informed by the European Central Bank (ECB) of its new minimum capital requirements. Following the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) performed for 2024, the ECB has formally notified KBC of its decision to maintain both the Pillar 2 Requirement (P2R) at 1.86% and Pillar 2 Guidance (P2G) at 1.25% of RWA.

The decision leads to a fully loaded overall CET1 requirement for KBC Group (under the Danish Compromise) of 10.88%1. This consists of a Pillar 1 Requirement of 4.50%, a P2R of 1.09%2, a capital conservation buffer of 2.50%, the O-SII (other systemically important institutions) capital buffer of 1.50% and includes all announced decisions by local competent authorities on future changes of countercyclical capital buffers (1.15%) and the sectorial systemic risk buffer (0.14%).

At the end of the third quarter of 2024, KBC Group's fully loaded CET1 ratio amounted to 15.2%, well above the new CET1 requirement.

1 Including P2R split according to Article 104a of Capital Requirement Directive V

2 The CET1 requirement related to P2R now includes 100% of the 11bps add-on related to back-stop shortfall for old non-performing loans (exposures defaulted before 01-04-2018), while the other part (1.75%) of P2R may be partially filled by AT1 and T2 instruments





