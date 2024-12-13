Ashtead Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 13
Ashtead Group plc
13 December 2024
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Director / PDMR Shareholding
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Renata Ribeiro
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ashtead Group plc
b)
LEI
2138007UTBN8X9K1A235
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.10p
GB0000536739
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
150
£53.324
£7,998.60
e)
Date of the transaction
12 December 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
OTC - over the counter exchange
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
