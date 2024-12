WAVESTONE: 2024/25 half-year financial report available

Wavestone announced today that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) its 2024/25 half-year financial report, i.e. for the six months ended September 30, 2024.

This half-year financial report is available on the company's website at: https://www.wavestone.com/en/investors/.

An English version of the 2024/25 half-year financial report is also available on the company's website.

Next event: Publication of Q3 2024/25 revenue, Thursday, January 30, 2025, after Euronext market closing.

About Wavestone

Wavestone is a consulting powerhouse, dedicated to supporting strategic transformations of businesses and organizations in a world that is undergoing unprecedented change, with the ambition to create positive and long-lasting impacts for all its stakeholders.

Drawing on more than 5,500 employees in 17 countries across Europe, North America and Asia, the firm offers a 360° portfolio of high-value consulting services, combining seamlessly first-class sector expertise with a wide range of cross-industry capabilities.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone

Pascal Imbert

CEO

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00



Benjamin Clément

Financial Communication

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00 Actus

Mathieu Omnes

Investor and Analyst Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92



Deborah Schwartz

Press relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

