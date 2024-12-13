WAVESTONE: 2024/25 half-year financial report available

Wavestone announced today that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) its 2024/25 half-year financial report, i.e. for the six months ended September 30, 2024.
This half-year financial report is available on the company's website at: https://www.wavestone.com/en/investors/.
An English version of the 2024/25 half-year financial report is also available on the company's website.
Next event: Publication of Q3 2024/25 revenue, Thursday, January 30, 2025, after Euronext market closing.
About Wavestone
Wavestone is a consulting powerhouse, dedicated to supporting strategic transformations of businesses and organizations in a world that is undergoing unprecedented change, with the ambition to create positive and long-lasting impacts for all its stakeholders.
Drawing on more than 5,500 employees in 17 countries across Europe, North America and Asia, the firm offers a 360° portfolio of high-value consulting services, combining seamlessly first-class sector expertise with a wide range of cross-industry capabilities.
Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.
|Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Benjamin Clément
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
|Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
