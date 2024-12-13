Anzeige
Freitag, 13.12.2024

Actusnews Wire
13.12.2024 18:23 Uhr
87 Leser
WAVESTONE: 2024/25 half-year financial report available

Finanznachrichten News

Wavestone announced today that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) its 2024/25 half-year financial report, i.e. for the six months ended September 30, 2024.

This half-year financial report is available on the company's website at: https://www.wavestone.com/en/investors/.
An English version of the 2024/25 half-year financial report is also available on the company's website.

Next event: Publication of Q3 2024/25 revenue, Thursday, January 30, 2025, after Euronext market closing.

About Wavestone

Wavestone is a consulting powerhouse, dedicated to supporting strategic transformations of businesses and organizations in a world that is undergoing unprecedented change, with the ambition to create positive and long-lasting impacts for all its stakeholders.

Drawing on more than 5,500 employees in 17 countries across Europe, North America and Asia, the firm offers a 360° portfolio of high-value consulting services, combining seamlessly first-class sector expertise with a wide range of cross-industry capabilities.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Benjamin Clément
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nJmcZJiakmebnJxxYZmba2loZmxikpPImmTIlpdxlszGbG5hyW5oaJmbZnFqlmlm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89140-131224_cp-mise-a-disposition-rapport-financier-semestriel-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
