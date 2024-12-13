Anzeige
Freitag, 13.12.2024
Finanzielle Freiheit 2.0: Nachfrageexplosion nach Kryptowährungen: Diese Aktie überholt alle!
WKN: A14QAF | ISIN: US3802371076 | Ticker-Symbol: 38D
Tradegate
13.12.24
18:49 Uhr
198,00 Euro
-2,00
-1,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
13.12.2024 18:26 Uhr
114 Leser
GoDaddy Venture Forward 2024 Annual Report | U.S. Edition: A Message From GoDaddy Chief Strategy & Legal Officer Jared Sine

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2024 / GoDaddy

As originally published by GoDaddy's Venture Forward research initiative

We love to celebrate entrepreneurship, and this report highlights GoDaddy's deep connection with small and microbusiness owners. We're there from the start of their journey, supporting millions of entrepreneurs from the moment they launch their business idea.

This year, GoDaddy's microbusiness research initiative, Venture Forward, expanded to four countries, to provide exclusive data on the presence, contributions and mindset of entrepreneurs across the U.S., U.K., Australia and Canada. Our goal is to widely share our insights so others can join GoDaddy in supporting and advocating for entrepreneurs.

In this 2024 edition of our annual Venture Forward report, you'll find insights on where and how these business owners are starting and growing their ventures, as well as who they are - from motivations and goals to challenges and demographics.

One thing is clear: these entrepreneurs are resourceful. Running small businesses with typically fewer than 10 employees means they must embrace new opportunities and tools, such as Generative Al to grow and compete.

They are also resilient. They bet on themselves in all economic conditions,
contributing to their local economies, creating jobs and supporting households with their ambition and drive.

We share their optimism, especially as our data reveals their outsized impact on communities and job creation. By uncovering and publicizing data about entrepreneurs, it is our hope other stakeholders will leverage this research to help - as GoDaddy's mission states - make opportunity more inclusive for
all.

Download the full report.

GoDaddy Venture Forward 2024 Annual Report | U.S. Edition

This report is powered by the latest data from Venture Forward, GoDaddy's research initiative to quantify the presence and impact of over 20 million global online microbusinesses on their local economies, while shining a light on the entrepreneurs behind them.

We're here to support entrepreneurs.

Contact GoDaddy Venture Forward at VentureForward@GoDaddy.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
