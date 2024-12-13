Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.12.2024 18:34 Uhr
95 Leser
EPH European Property Holdings PLC announces confirmation of amendments to the terms of its listed bonds

Finanznachrichten News

13 December 2024, Limassol, Cyprus / Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

On 11 November 2024, EPH European Property Holdings PLC has suggested to the holders of the Company's bonds with ISIN CH1177348310 and with a total nominal value of EUR 45,250,000 to amend certain terms of these bonds:

  • Replacement of the current interest rate of 2.25 % p.a. with an interest rate of 3.0% p.a.; and
  • A term prolongation of 5 years of the Bonds until 31 December 2029.

As of 13 December 2024, all bondholders have consented to the suggested amendments. The amendments to the terms of the bonds will become effective on 1 January 2025.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

EPH European Property Holdings PLC is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Additional information on EPH European Property Holdings PLC is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400 or at contact@europeanpropertyholdings.com

Attachment

  • 241213 EPH Press Release_Successfull Bond Prolongation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/69e57f46-a2f6-4843-a504-10a32e493385)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
