Viberse Announces Year-End Campaign Offering $3,500 in Prizes for Cherished Moments

Viberse, the social media app connecting people through authentic, everyday moments, has launched its first-ever year-end campaign, "A (Moment) For A Gift." Starting today through December 31, 2024, the campaign invites users to share their most cherished moments from 2024 to win a share of $3,500 USD in Amazon gift cards.

Designed to celebrate the moments that make life beautiful, this campaign gives users the opportunity to turn their treasured memories into tangible holiday rewards while connecting with a global community.

Wrapping up 2024 with meaningful moments.

The "A (Moment) For A Gift" campaign aligns with Viberse's vision to celebrate the extraordinary in everyday life experiences. By encouraging users to reflect and share their 2024 highlights, Viberse honors the beauty of everydayness and gives back to its community during the holiday season.

"This campaign is about taking a moment to appreciate what truly matters," said the Viberse Team. "Since our launch in October, Viberse has been a place for authentic and meaningful connections. We're excited to end the year by celebrating our community's stories and giving back to our users who make Viberse a special place for connections."

Rediscover what social media was meant to be.

In a world dominated by curated perfection and fleeting trends, social media can often feel disconnected from real life. Viberse is different-it's a platform for authenticity. It celebrates the real and the relatable-heartfelt memories, treasured moments, and everyday experiences that truly resonate. With Viberse, your stories become part of a global community that values genuine connection and meaning over metrics.

The "A (Moment) For A Gift" campaign runs until December 31, 2024. It's simple and free to participate: Post one or more of your favorite moments from 2024 in the Viberse app. All great shots or videos are eligible, but only up to 5 posts per user will be counted.

For updates and details about the campaign, visit Viberse's event page, Instagram, and X.

About Viberse

Founded in 2024 in Singapore, Viberse Technology is creating a platform where users can explore the extraordinary within everyday life, share their experiences, and connect meaningfully with others. Viberse offers a more authentic way to socialize in the digital age.

