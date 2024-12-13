equivant Court: equivant, ODR.com, and the American Arbitration Association Partner to Deliver a Turnkey Court-Ordered Mediation Online Solution

Advanced AI-Assisted Online Mediation Platform Improves Resolution Rates, Reduces Costs, and Simplifies the Litigant Experience

equivant, a leading provider of innovative solutions to boost the efficiency and effectiveness of courts and justice agencies, announces a partnership with ODR.com (a division of the American Arbitration Association, AAA®) to deliver an advanced, turnkey Court-Ordered Mediation Online ("COMO") solution.

"equivant is excited to work with ODR.com and the American Arbitration Association to offer a powerful AI-assisted online solution initially focused on court-ordered mediation and case diversion programs," said Stuart Rosove, General Manager of equivant. "This is a turnkey solution that packages technology with a national roster of highly regarded mediators that includes distinguished judges and legal professionals."

As a turnkey solution, Courts will save time and money as they won't have to identify, vet, and manage their own roster of mediators, or train them on a new platform.

equivant's COMO solution is the result of equivant and ODR.com re-imagining court-ordered mediation (or case diversion) programs and then leveraging the latest technologies to improve both access to justice and case processing throughput. The public-facing component of COMO is powered by ODR.com, allowing courts to direct cases and disputes of their choosing directly from their equivant CMS to an effective online platform with pre-configured and secure workflows. Plus, with human-centered design at the core of COMO's public-facing features, the improved user experience will improve case clearance rates as well as litigant participation and satisfaction.

Based on the combination of AAA's almost 100 years of experience in dispute resolution with the pioneers of the online dispute resolution (ODR) field, the public-facing features of COMO include: AI-assisted guidance for litigants, integrated videoconferencing and mediator selection, and scheduling and productivity tools.

"Our relationship with equivant is the perfect way to bring the next generation of ODR into the marketplace. equivant's reach throughout North America, and its trusted relationships with its clients, make them our perfect ally," said Colin Rule, CEO of ODR.com. "ODR.com and AAA have many decades of experience leading the field of dispute resolution, so we are uniquely qualified to deliver a scalable, integrated online dispute resolution in the courts."

equivant COMO will initially support Family Law case types but will quickly expand to include other civil case types.

About equivant

equivant delivers customer-centric solutions that simplify justice by boosting efficiency, streamlining processes, and improving communication in courts and justice agencies. equivant's innovative technologies, including an award-winning case management system, have been developed by expert practitioners and have supported more than 400 justice agencies in serving their communities efficiently, effectively, and equitably.

About ODR.com

ODR.com is the global leader in online dispute resolution. It serves courts, universities, businesses of all sizes, and governmental agencies at all levels. Learn more at www.odr.com .

About the American Arbitration Association

Specified in more than a billion contracts each year, the not-for-profit AAA is the leading provider of ADR services in North America. For more information, visit www.adr.org.

