Paddy Power: One in Four Men Stay Silent About Their Health - Chris Hoy Calls For Change With The BIGGER 180

Darts fans, get ready - the action at Ally Pally this year isn't just about sporting drama. It's about saving lives.

Sir Chris Hoy, Britain's most decorated Olympian and one of the greatest athletes of all time, has joined forces with Paddy Power and Prostate Cancer UK to launch The BIGGER 180, turning every throw at the Paddy Power World Darts Championship into a life-saving moment.

Diagnosed with stage-four prostate cancer, Hoy is stepping into the spotlight to inspire men to take control of their health before it's too late.

"This isn't about medals or records," says Hoy. "It's about saving lives. If sharing my story gets just one man to check his risk, it's all been worth it."

AIMING FOR THE BIGGEST 180 OF ALL

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men in the UK, but silence is the deadliest symptom:

One in four (23%) men talk to nobody about their health, making men significantly more likely than women to remain silent.

talk to nobody about their health, making men significantly more likely than women to remain silent. 18% of men avoid prostate cancer screenings due to embarrassment.

due to embarrassment. 22% of men avoid medical advice altogether, fearing bad results.

"Men are great at cheering for their team, fixing the shed, or helping their mates move house - but when it comes to their health, they go quiet," says Hoy. "That has to change. Checking your risk takes just 30 seconds, and it could save your life."

DARTS AND DONATIONS: HOW THE BIGGER 180 WORKS

This year, every 180 scored at Ally Pally is more than just a crowd-pleaser - it's a step towards saving lives:

£1,000 donated for every 180 scored during the tournament.

during the tournament. A £180,000 nine-dart bonus , split between Prostate Cancer UK, the player, and a lucky fan, for every perfect leg.

, split between Prostate Cancer UK, the player, and a lucky fan, for every perfect leg. Funds raised will support the TRANSFORM Trial , a groundbreaking study aiming to revolutionise prostate cancer detection.

, a groundbreaking study aiming to revolutionise prostate cancer detection. Targeting 180,000 men to take Prostate Cancer UK's 30-second risk checker, encouraging them to take control of their health.

CHRIS HOY: FROM GOLD MEDALS TO LIFE-SAVING ACTION

Hoy's journey with prostate cancer began in silence, like so many others.

"I didn't have any symptoms until it was too late," Hoy explains. "By the time I felt pain, it wasn't in my prostate anymore - it was secondary cancer in my bones. If I'd thought to check earlier, maybe I'd have caught it in time. That's why this campaign is so important - so others don't end up in the same situation."

Hoy's openness has already made a difference:

Since his announcement, over 300,000 men have completed the 30-second risk checker .

have completed the . Among them, 38,000 men with a family history of prostate cancer have taken proactive steps to assess their risk.

"When I told a friend about my diagnosis, he went for a PSA test and found out he had cancer," says Hoy. "He's now had treatment and got the all-clear. If my story helps even one person, it's worth it."

THE TRANSFORM TRIAL: REVOLUTIONISING SCREENING

Funds raised by The BIGGER 180 will support the TRANSFORM Trial, a pioneering study tackling the limitations of current screening methods:

"The PSA test isn't perfect, and that's one of the reasons doctors often wait until you're 50 to recommend it," Hoy says. "The TRANSFORM Trial could completely change that. It's exciting to be part of something so impactful."

The trial aims to create earlier, more accurate detection methods, saving thousands of lives by ensuring men catch the disease before it's too late.

TURNING SPORT INTO A LIFE-SAVING PLATFORM

Darts isn't just a game - it's a platform to inspire life-saving action. Research backs this up:

66% of men believe sports events are a great way to raise awareness about health issues.

are a great way to raise awareness about health issues. Men are 14% more likely than women to take health action if prompted during a sporting event.

to take health action if prompted during a sporting event. 82% of men take action when encouraged by friends or family.

when encouraged by friends or family. 52% of men say seeing someone close to them take proactive health steps motivates them to do the same.

"Sport brings people together," Hoy says. "It's the perfect stage to deliver a message that can save lives."

"We've always loved making noise, but this time, it's about breaking the silence," says Paddy Power himself. "Men are notoriously bad at talking about their health, so we created The BIGGER 180 to change that. At the Paddy Power World Darts Championship - a place where men feel comfortable and connected - every 180 scored isn't just about cheers and beers; it's another step towards saving lives.

"By teaming up with Chris Hoy and Prostate Cancer UK, we're turning the biggest stage in darts into a platform for real change."

CALL TO ACTION: DON'T MISS YOUR SHOT

Hoy's message is simple but powerful:

Take the 30 seconds. Use Prostate Cancer UK's risk checker today - it could save your life. Start the conversation. Whether it's with a mate, a partner, or your GP, talking is the first step to breaking the silence. Take action. Don't let embarrassment or fear hold you back. Early detection makes all the difference.

"This campaign is about hitting the biggest 180 of all - saving lives," Hoy says. "Together, we're creating something that's going to change lives for the better. But we need every man, every fan, to step up and take that first step."

QUOTES FROM CHRIS HOY

On His Diagnosis and Why Early Detection Matters:

"I didn't have any symptoms until it was too late. By the time I felt pain, it wasn't in my prostate anymore - it was secondary cancer in my bones."

"If I'd thought to check earlier, maybe I'd have caught it in time. That's why raising awareness is so important - so others don't end up in the same situation."

"Catching it early is the key for any cancer. The 30-second risk checker is a simple way to take control of your health."

On Men's Silence Around Health Issues:

"Men are notoriously bad at prioritising their own health - physically and mentally. We'll make sure our kids and wives get check-ups, but we put ourselves last. It's a mistake we can't afford to make."

"Talking about health isn't about being vulnerable - it's about being smart. It's about taking control."

"If my story gets one man to talk, check his risk, or see his GP, it's worth it."

On Paddy Power's Role in the Campaign:

"Paddy Power is turning cheers into action and moments into movements. That's what makes this campaign so special."

"Darts fans are some of the most passionate people in sport, and Paddy Power has tapped into that passion to create something that's not just fun but life-changing."

The Paddy Power World Darts Championship kicks off on Sunday, 15th December, bringing world-class darts and life-changing impact to the stage at Alexandra Palace. Supported by Britain's most decorated Olympian, Chris Hoy, the The BIGGER 180 campaign is turning every dart into a chance to save lives. With £1,000 donated by Paddy Power to Prostate Cancer UK for every 180 scored and a massive £180,000 for every nine-dart finish, the campaign aims to raise over £1 million to fund the TRANSFORM Trial and help revolutionise prostate cancer detection. Add to that the goal of getting 180,000 men to take Prostate Cancer UK's 30-second risk checker, and this partnership is setting its sights on hitting the ultimate bullseye: saving lives. Don't miss the action and make your move - find out more at www.paddypower.com and www.prostatecanceruk.org.

About The BIGGER 180

Follow The BIGGER 180 campaign on Paddy Power's 'X' account and keep up with the running tally of the amount raised via Paddy Power News' Totaliser throughout the tournament

The nine-dart bonus, paid by Paddy Power, will apply to every nine-darter in the Paddy Power World Darts Championship - not just the first one - and will be eligible only to parties aged over 18 on the day of play

The bonus will be paid to any player aged under 18 by another PDC partner, with details to be confirmed in due course

The winning fan in the crowd will be picked at random with a mechanic to be revealed by the PDC and Paddy Power before the start of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship

About Paddy Power

Paddy Power was born in 1988 thanks to the merger of three Irish bookmakers who decided to do things a little bit differently. What started out as a betting firm has grown into one of the biggest and best-known entertainment brands in the industry.

We merged with Betfair in 2016, and FanDuel in 2018. Our oddball approach has seen the company grow exponentially from 30 shops to 500 in the UK & Ireland today, not to mention the launch of www.paddypower.com, poker, live casino, bingo, and games channels.

Paddy Power is part of Flutter Entertainment plc, an international sports betting and gaming operator listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Although we've grown to a bit of a behemoth, we've not forgotten our roots - offering value for our customers, served with a side of mischief.

About Prostate Cancer UK

Prostate Cancer UK is the largest men's health charity in the UK, striving for a world where no man dies of prostate cancer.

The charity works to give every man the power to navigate the disease: by helping men understand their risk through our award-winning online risk checker; by providing them with trusted support and the information they need to make the right treatment choices for them; or by empowering them to make improvements for their path ahead, and for the paths of generations to come.

Prostate Cancer UK is the driving force in prostate cancer research in the UK. Investing millions into the best researchers in the world to unravel the complexity of the disease, the charity has improved how men are diagnosed through funding cutting-edge technology like more accurate MRI scans. The charity works to give men precise and personalised care with the right treatments at the right time, for the best chance of living the full life they want and spending more time with those they love.

Prostate Cancer UK also supports men living with and after prostate cancer, providing services like a Specialist Nurses helpline to give expert advice, and working with the NHS and its Clinical Champions to change the healthcare system so men are more involved in decisions and empowered to navigate prostate cancer.

About PDC

The Professional Darts Corporation operates a £15m global circuit of events, headlined by the flagship Paddy Power World Darts Championship, which is held across 16 days from December 15-January 3 at London's Alexandra Palace. Part of the Matchroom group of companies, the PDC is now in its fourth decade, and promotes events including Premier League Darts, televised ranked events such as the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix and Grand Slam of Darts, the global World Series tour and secondary, women's and affiliated tours around the world.

About Sky

Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies and is part of Comcast Corporation, a global media and technology company that connects people to moments and experiences that matter. At Sky we Believe in Better. It's in our DNA.

We're famous for innovation. We offer streaming services NOW and WOW; the world's smartest TV, Sky Glass; and the best aggregation platform, Sky Q. We provide connectivity you can count on in mobile, and fast, secure, reliable residential and business broadband.

We're Europe's premium content producer. We create award-winning original content, produce the biggest live sporting events, and we provide free access to news and the arts.

We believe that we can have a positive impact on society, by supporting and creating tens of thousands of jobs, addressing digital inequality, being a diverse and inclusive employer, and becoming net zero carbon by 2030.

