CyberFuels Holding Company, Inc.: CyberFuels Holding Company's Dynamo Additive Obtains California CARB Approval and Achieves Major Testing Milestones

(OTC Pink:CBRF) ("The Company"), a leader in sustainable energy innovation, proudly announces that its Dynamo product has received approval from the California Air Resources Board ("CARB"), paving the way for its deployment in one of the world's most progressive clean energy markets.

The CARB approval underscores Dynamo's compliance with California's rigorous emissions standards, reinforcing its role as a game-changing solution in the clean fuel sector. This approval positions the Company to provide further support to its California customers in their ongoing efforts to comply with California's ambitious environmental goals by offering a proven technology that enhances fuel efficiency while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Alongside this regulatory milestone, the Company is also excited to share two significant advancements in the development and testing of Dynamo All-In-One technology.

Breakthrough DynamoTesting Results:

1. Approximately 19% Fuel Economy Improvement when used with Biodiesel and HVO Fuels

Recent testing of the Dynamo AIO-CB additive has demonstrated an impressive 19% overall improvement in fuel economy when integrated with Biodiesel or Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (HVO) fuels. This testing confirms Dynamo's potential to optimize performance while enhancing the environmental impact of renewable fuels, providing a compelling value proposition for both commercial and industrial applications.

2. Dynamo PR2-1 Refinery Diesel Meets and Exceeds European EN 590 Standards

Recent testing has also shown that the addition of Dynamo PR2-1 can transform basic refinery diesel fuel to meet and exceed European EN 590 standards, enabling its sale in European markets. This achievement showcases Dynamo's versatility and its ability to enhance the global sustainability of diesel production, bridging gaps between basic materials and stringent regulatory requirements. The Company believes that as a result of this testing it can successfully pursue opportunities within the European marketplace."These additive developments are a testament to the versatility and potential of the Dynamo product line CARB approval opens new doors for us in California, while the testing results solidify Dynamo's role in advancing renewable fuels and cleaner diesel solutions on a more global scale." said Ron Mills, CEO.

The Company remains steadfast in its mission to drive innovation in green energy solutions and looks forward to continuing its work toward a cleaner, more sustainable energy future. The Company expects to be able to integrate its Dynamo additive within its various fuels at their GREEN Energy Campus / Fuel Storage Terminal in Port Tampa Florida. With regards to the GREEN Energy Campus, the Company is continuing its steady progress in finalizing contracts with third-party companies.

About CyberFuels Holding Company

Our vision is to be the leading provider of sustainable energy solutions that bridge the gap from today's energy fuels to a better future. We are committed to offering our customers greener energy and sustainable eFuels that reduce their carbon footprint and promote environmental sustainability. We envision a future where our customers can rely on our products and services to power their homes, businesses, and communities without compromising on safety, reliability, or affordability. Our goal is to empower our customers to make responsible and informed choices that will benefit themselves, their communities, and the environment. Through innovation, collaboration, and a commitment to sustainability, we seek to create a brighter, cleaner, and more sustainable future for generations to come. Currently, CyberFuels sells "All-In-One" fuel additives for gasoline, diesel, and marine fuels under the tradename, "Dynamo " whose benefits are:

Reduces exhaust emissions, (THC, CO, NOx, CO2, PM)

Greatly improves fuel economy (over 25% calculated by independent third-party labs and field tests) Increases cetane and octane numbers

Improves thermal efficiency burn

Restores & Improves torque & power

Cleans and prevents all types of injectors' deposits and provides superior wear protection for pumps and injectors

Reduces cost of maintenance & downtime

Improves cold flow & cold weather starting and reduces engine noise for asmoother idle

Reduces carbon residue & sulfur content in diesel fuel, thereby reducing output of carbon, soot & ash, reducing DPF issues & regens, and thereby reducing DEF consumption

Provides thermal and oxidative stability, lubricity, corrosion protection and water dispersions Corrosion Inhibitors & Lubricity Improvers work on a molecular level with surface active chemistry & long-chain molecules, approved under military specifications.

Safe Harbor :

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "believes," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intends," "plans," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including but not limited to, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to shareholders, lack of capital, changes in laws or regulations, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth, demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, its ability to compete, conflicts of interest related to related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the financial implications of a joint venture structure, as well as its ability to attract and contract with potential storage and additive customers. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

