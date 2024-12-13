Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2024) - Metal Toad, a leading AWS Consulting Partner, is proud to announce its feature during the keynote speech of Dr. Ruba Borno at AWS re:Invent 2024. The keynote highlighted Metal Toad's critical role in the development of Laurel Canyon Live, a groundbreaking application designed to transform live entertainment experiences.

"Metal Toad is the interface between Laurel Canyon Live and AWS. They are the engine room for getting this innovative solution into the cloud environment." - John Ross, President and Founder of Laurel Canyon Live

Laurel Canyon Live enables artists to capture and distribute their performances in real-time, with unparalleled quality and ease. The app is supported by Metal Toad's AWS expertise, ensuring seamless scalability and delivery of high-fidelity content to homes, theaters, and mobile devices.

Dr. Borno spotlighted how Laurel Canyon Live, which previously contributed to iconic productions such as Taylor Swift's Eras movie and Beyoncé's Renaissance Concert film, is now poised to revolutionize the way fans experience live performances. Through this collaboration with Metal Toad and AWS, the application ensures that artists regain control of their content while audiences gain unprecedented access to high-quality virtual concerts.

"We're honored to be recognized at AWS re:Invent for our role in supporting Laurel Canyon Live," said Joaquin Lippincott, CEO of Metal Toad. "Our expertise in AWS technologies allows us to bring innovative solutions to life, enabling businesses to connect with audiences in powerful new ways."

The Laurel Canyon Live application features cutting-edge technology, including support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and leverages AWS's cloud infrastructure for global content distribution. Metal Toad's role as the interface between the application and AWS ensures smooth and efficient delivery, enabling the app to scale as demand grows.

About Metal Toad

Metal Toad is a cloud consulting and software development company, specializing in AWS solutions for media, entertainment, and beyond. As an AWS Advanced Tier Partner, Metal Toad empowers businesses to scale, innovate, and succeed in the digital age.

For more information about Metal Toad, visit www.metaltoad.com.

For more information about LCL, visit www.laurelcanyon-live.com.

Press Inquiries

Metal Toad

https://www.metaltoad.com

Natalie Meirelles

hello@metaltoad.com

(971) 203-2447

1925 Century Park E #1700, Los Angeles, CA 90067

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233282

SOURCE: Metal Toad