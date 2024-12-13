Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Powermax Minerals Inc. ("Powermax" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based mining exploration company recently issued a prospectus for Special Warrants that qualifies the distribution of 2,534,000 common shares and an equal number of common share purchase warrants. The Company's common shares were listed on the CSE today under the symbol PMAX.

Powermax is a Canadian mineral exploration company holding an option to acquire 100% of the Cameron REE property, a rare earths exploration property comprising three mineral claims totaling approximately 2,984 hectares, located in the Kamloops Mining Division of British Columbia. The Company's objective is to explore and, if warranted, develop the property, and to explore opportunities to acquire interests in other properties.

"With China dominating the production of rare earth minerals, it is good to see a Canadian company exploring for domestic reserves," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "We are pleased to list the shares of Powermax Minerals and wish the company success with its exploration program."

"Listing on the CSE is a significant milestone for Powermax and its investors," said Michael Malana, CEO of Powermax. "The CSE listing provides greater visibility within the Canadian capital markets, enhancing the Company's ability to raise capital as the it moves forward with its exploration programs."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233729

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)