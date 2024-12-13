Puyallup, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2024) - Bowers Plumbing and Remodel today issued a winter advisory urging Western Washington homeowners to take immediate precautions against pipe damage as meteorologists forecast freezing temperatures across the region. The advisory comes as the National Weather Service predicts overnight temperatures to drop below 32 degrees Fahrenheit in several areas throughout Western Washington this weekend, creating conditions that can lead to costly plumbing emergencies.

Frozen pipes can cause major damage; keep homes protected with tips from Bowers Plumbing & Remodel.

"Frozen pipes can burst and cause thousands of dollars in water damage to your home," says Puyallup plumber Joe Bowers, owner of Bowers Plumbing and Remodel. "With a little preparation, homeowners can protect their plumbing and avoid major issues."

Luckily, preparing pipes for the cold weather is something anyone can do at home. Bowers Plumbing and Remodel recommends the following steps to winterize plumbing:

Insulate Exposed Pipes - Pipes in unheated areas like garages, attics, and crawl spaces are vulnerable to freezing. Use foam pipe insulation or heat tape to protect them.

Disconnect and Drain Outdoor Hoses - Remove hoses from spigots, drain them, and shut off the water supply to outdoor faucets. Use insulated covers for extra protection.

Let Faucets Drip - During freezing temperatures, allow a small trickle of water to run from faucets connected to exposed pipes. This can prevent pressure buildup and reduce the risk of freezing.

Keep the Home Warm - Maintain indoor temperatures of at least 55°F, even when away. Open cabinet doors under sinks to allow warm air to circulate around pipes.

Seal Drafts - Check for drafts near pipes, especially around windows, doors, and foundations. Sealing gaps can help maintain a warmer environment for plumbing.

If pipes have frozen, turn off the water supply immediately and contact a professional plumber. Bowers Plumbing & Remodel offers 24/7 emergency plumbing services to Pierce, King, and Thurston counties in Washington.

Bowers Plumbing and Remodel has been serving the Puyallup community for 14 years, offering reliable plumbing services and emergency repairs. The company is ready to help residents prepare for the cold weather and respond to any winter plumbing issues.

For more information or to schedule a winter plumbing inspection, contact Bowers Plumbing and Remodel at (253) 993-1959 or visit www.bowersplumbingllc.com.

About Bowers Plumbing & Remodel

Bowers Plumbing & Remodel is a local, family-owned plumbing and remodeling business based out of Puyallup, Washington, serving Pierce, King, and Thurston Counties since 2010.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233444

SOURCE: Bowers Plumbing & Remodel