Amarillo, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2024) - The list of winners for the 2024 Best of Amarillo Community's Choice Awards has been released, and AW Broadband has been crowned #1 in the category of Best Internet/Satellite/Cable Provider for the second year in a row.

This prestigious award is presented to a variety of businesses in various categories as determined by votes from members of the Amarillo community.

"We are so grateful for the community's support. It's a huge honor to be named the best Internet provider in Amarillo, especially as a local business," said Michael Hughes, community development & marketing director for AW Broadband.

Since emerging in 2010, AW Broadband has made a name for itself as a trusted, locally-owned internet provider, offering high-speed internet, cable TV, digital phone service, and a range of solutions tailored to meet the needs of businesses.

AW Broadband Wins Best Internet/Satellite/Cable Provider in 2024 Best of Amarillo Community Choice Awards

What sets AW Broadband apart is its commitment to providing truly local services. Unlike national providers that may claim local ties, AW Broadband is fully based in Amarillo, with all employees living and working in the community. This local focus enables the company to offer more personalized and responsive customer service.

In addition to its dedication to Amarillo, AW Broadband is also focused on expanding its reach throughout the Texas Panhandle, particularly to smaller towns and rural areas that often face connectivity challenges.

"Our goal is to continue growing to be able to offer services to new areas in the Panhandle. We are also keen on getting fiber internet to as many of these areas as we possibly can," Matt Carpenter, CEO, said.

The company has made substantial investments in infrastructure to bring dependable broadband and fiber internet options to their service areas that previously lacked access. Their ongoing expansion efforts underscore their dedication to ensuring that everyone in the region, regardless of location, has access to the fast and reliable internet they need.

The success of AW Broadband would not be possible without the hard work and expertise of its local team. The company takes pride in the dedication of its employees, who bring their passion and commitment to every installation, service call, and customer interaction.

AW Broadband is also deeply invested in the Amarillo community beyond just providing internet and cable services. The company has supported a number of local initiatives, including sponsorships, charity events, and community programs aimed at improving the quality of life for residents. This ongoing community involvement has strengthened their bond with the region and contributed to the support they've received from their customers.

Winning the Best of Amarillo award is a testament to AW Broadband's commitment to providing exceptional service to the community. The company looks forward to continuing its mission of expanding high-quality, reliable internet services throughout the Texas Panhandle, ensuring that more families and businesses benefit from the connectivity they need to thrive.

For more information about AW Broadband's services or to see if coverage is available in the area, visit www.awbroadband.net.

About AW Broadband:

AW Broadband is a locally owned and operated internet provider serving communities in the Texas Panhandle. They are committed to delivering fast, reliable, and affordable wireless internet solutions to their neighbors, ensuring everyone stays connected in an increasingly digital world. As a truly local provider, they pride themselves on exceptional customer service and support.

