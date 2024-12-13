Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2024) - Henson Group, a leading provider of cloud solutions and managed services, is proud to announce it has been awarded the Ingram Micro Managed Services Provider of the Year. Ingram Micro is a leading technology company for the global information technology ecosystem with the ability to reach nearly 90% of the world's population. The award was presented as part of the 2024 INGRAM MICRO ONE INNOVATION SUMMIT, held from November 6-8 in Maryland.

The Ingram Micro Partner Awards program honors the success of top-performing channel partners who have measurably exhibited an elite ability to drive business growth and positively impact the IT ecosystem with the support of Ingram Micro. This year's honorees have displayed extraordinary levels of innovation, advocacy, performance, and sales success in 2024.





Ingram Micro's Managed Services Provider of the Year award recognizes Henson Group for consistently demonstrating exceptional expertise and innovation across multiple solution areas. Their dedication to innovation and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction have made them an industry leader.

Henson Group is celebrated for providing comprehensive cloud solutions, including Azure Spend Management, Azure Environment Monitoring & Tuning, Azure Optimization, and end-to-end Microsoft cloud managed services. The company's unique approach combines cost savings and value, with a focus on enhancing security and providing industry-leading customer experiences. The Henson Group serves various industries, including financial services, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology.

David Fuess, CEO of Henson Group, said, "This award reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to helping our clients achieve their digital transformation goals. We are proud of our team's hard work and the strong partnerships we have built with our clients and Ingram Micro."

"We are incredibly honored to receive this prestigious award from Ingram Micro," said Alex Larsson, Chief Revenue Officer at Henson Group. "This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to delivering cloud solutions and services that drive significant value for our clients."

"We are proud to recognize Henson Group's growing success and strategic engagement with Ingram Micro," said Jennifer Anaya, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, Ingram Micro. "This year's honorees are among the best in the business and continue to lead by example, evolving their services and solutions to best support the needs of their customers now and in the future. Congratulations to all our winners and thank you for playing such an important and growing role in the success of today's global, regional, and local B2B and B2C markets."

Henson Group is a six-time Microsoft Partner of the Year and holds multiple Microsoft-certified competencies, including the exclusive Azure Expert MSP certification. This extensive experience and expertise enable Henson Group to provide tailored solutions that precisely align with customer requirements, ensuring utmost satisfaction. Henson Group has helped over 1,000 companies across various industries, including financial services, retail/CPG, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology, media & entertainment.

Discover how Henson Group's cloud solutions can transform business. Visit HensonGroup.com to learn more about the company's comprehensive suite of services designed to optimize IT operations and drive innovation.

About the Henson Group

The Henson Group is not only the industry's Generative AI expert and Microsoft's top Azure/M365 and Managed Services Provider but also a distinguished Azure Expert MSP that has achieved all of Microsoft Azure Solution Designations. Their customer-centric approach extends beyond traditional managed services, offering comprehensive solutions for complete cloud and machine learning journey. With expertise in Azure Infrastructure and Database Migrations, Cloud Security, and more, they leverage the full spectrum of Microsoft Solutions to drive innovation and maximize technology infrastructure's efficiency and effectiveness.

