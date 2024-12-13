Tortoise Capital: Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. Provides Section 19(a) Notice

This required notice under Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 provides stockholders of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) with information regarding the sources of the distributions paid on Dec 13, 2024, and cumulative distributions paid fiscal year-to-date.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distributions, payable Dec. 13, 2024, and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc.

Estimated Sources of Distributions ($) Current Distribution % Breakdown of the Current Distribution ($) Total Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year to Date % Breakdown of the Total Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year to Date Net Investment Income 0.0550 31% 0.0550 31% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains 0.0000 0% 0.0000 0% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains 0.0000 0% 0.0000 0% Return of Capital 0.1200 69% 0.1200 69% Total (per common share) 0.1750 100% 0.1750 100% Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ending on October 31, 2024 3.30% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2024 0.38% Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through October 31, 2024 39.34% Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2024 0.38%

You should not draw any conclusions about TTP's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of TTP's distribution policy.

TTP estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in TTP is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect TTP's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."

The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will be provided to you on Form 1099-DIV for the 2024 calendar year.

Tortoise Capital Advisors is the Adviser to the Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc.

For additional information on these funds, please visit cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.

About Tortoise Capital

With approximately $8.8 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2024, Tortoise Capital's record of investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As an early investor in midstream energy, Tortoise Capital believes it is well-

positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is under way. Based in Overland Park, Kansas, Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is an SEC-registered fund manager that invests primarily in publicly traded companies in the energy and power infrastructure sectors-from production to transportation to distribution. For more information about Tortoise Capital, visit www.TortoiseAdvisors.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

