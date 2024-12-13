Anzeige
Freitag, 13.12.2024
Finanzielle Freiheit 2.0: Nachfrageexplosion nach Kryptowährungen: Diese Aktie überholt alle!
WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
13.12.24
19:39 Uhr
27,440 Euro
+0,020
+0,07 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
13.12.2024 22:30 Uhr
238 Leser
EQT completes public offering of common stock of Kodiak Gas Services

  • The offering resulted in gross proceeds of USD232,925,000

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of the funds known as EQT Infrastructure III and EQT Infrastructure IV ("EQT") is pleased to announce the completion of an underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of 5,500,000 shares of common stock of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE: KGS) (the "Company") for gross proceeds of USD232,925,000. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan acted as the underwriters for the Offering, which was completed on December 13, 2024. The Company did not sell any shares of its common stock in the Offering and did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares of its common stock sold by EQT.

Contact

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-completes-public-offering-of-common-stock-of-kodiak-gas-services,c4082355

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4082355/3172822.pdf

EQT - Kodiak Sell Down (Dec 2024) (KE Draft 12.12.24)_v2_Final

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-completes-public-offering-of-common-stock-of-kodiak-gas-services-302331699.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
