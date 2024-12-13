Greenlite Ventures, Inc: Greenlite Ventures Appoints Industry Veteran Mary Pierce as COO

Bringing over 28 years of unparalleled experience in gaming, hospitality, and tribal gaming consulting to Greenlite Ventures' leadership team.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2024 / Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:GRNL), a company at the forefront of software development for gaming and crypto innovation, is proud to announce the appointment of Mary Pierce as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Executive Vice President. Mary Pierce brings over 28 years of leadership expertise in the gaming and hospitality sectors, having held pivotal roles at some of the industry's largest companies, including Sands Corporation, Starwood Hotels, Planet Hollywood, Plaza Las Vegas, and the Sahara Hotel & Casino.

Her career also includes a successful tenure as COO of a foreign tech company, where she drove operational excellence before rejoining the gaming industry. Most recently, she worked with a Tribal gaming company, where she played a critical role. This consulting experience further underscores her comprehensive understanding of the gaming landscape.

Mary's new role will bolster Greenlite Ventures' leadership team, complementing its aggressive growth strategy in licensing gaming and crypto solutions on a worldwide basis. She is expected to drive the company's operations, spearhead strategic initiatives, and bring her unmatched knowledge to its ambitious vision.

Rafael Groswirt, CEO of Greenlite Ventures, Inc., shared his enthusiasm about the appointment:

"Having Mary as an outside consultant was invaluable to our company's progress. Her insights and contributions to our strategic initiatives have been nothing short of transformative. As COO, she now strengthens our team with a wealth of industry expertise and leadership. With Mary joining our executive team, Greenlite Ventures is positioned to showcase one of the most experienced and dynamic teams in the industry."

Mary Pierce's diverse background in gaming, hospitality, and technology positions Greenlite Ventures to continue its momentum as a leader in gaming innovation. Her leadership will play a key role in integrating advanced gaming platforms and expanding operations to new markets.

About Greenlite Ventures, Inc.

Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC Pink:GRNL) is focused on developing transformative software and crypto solutions for the gaming and crypto industries. With an experienced team and a robust portfolio of innovative technologies, Greenlite Ventures is setting the standard for the future of gaming and blockchain innovation.

