Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Relief Therapeutics Announces Filing of Form 15F to Terminate SEC Reporting Obligations
Company to Maintain SIX Swiss Exchange Listing, U.S. ADR Program, and U.S. OTCQB Quotation
GENEVA (DEC. 13, 2024) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, today announced that it intends to file a Form 15F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on December 17, 2024. This filing seeks to terminate the registration of its ordinary shares under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act) and its reporting obligations under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act.
This filing will not affect the Company's listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange, where its shares will continue to be traded. Relief will also continue to maintain its Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program, with its shares and ADRs continuing to be quoted on the U.S. over-the-counter market (OTCQB).
Upon filing the Form 15F, Relief's reporting obligations with the SEC, including the filing of annual reports on Form 20-F and reports on Form 6-K, will immediately be suspended. Relief expects these obligations will be fully terminated 90 days following submission of the Form 15F. Relief remains current with its reporting requirements under the Exchange Act, and information regarding the Company, including financial reports and press releases, will continue to be available in English on its website at www.relieftherapeutics.com.
In 2021, Relief filed a Form 20-F registration statement with the SEC to support a potential listing of its securities on a U.S.-regulated stock exchange. As previously reported, the Company subsequently decided not to pursue this listing, and after further evaluation, has now concluded that maintaining its SEC registration is no longer beneficial. This decision will allow Relief to reduce its compliance costs and maintain flexibility in pursuing its strategic objectives. If in future the Company elects to conduct a transformative business transaction, it may reassess pursuit of a regulated exchange listing in the United States.
