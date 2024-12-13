London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2024) - Good London Builders, a leading London-based renovation company serving high-net-worth individuals, released a report on 2024 Property Renovation Trends that includes a significant shift in home automation preferences among its luxury clientele, with more customers choosing mainstream connected technologies over traditional bespoke systems.

Property renovation by Good London Builders

The company, which manages home renovations across London, has observed wealthy homeowners increasingly selecting off-the-shelf connected technologies for audio, lighting, heating, and security, marking a departure from complex custom automation systems that typically cost five to six figures to install.

Rory Gordon of Good London Builders, who has managed the home renovations of a number of high-net-worth individuals across London in recent years, noted the trend. He said:

"While some clients still want the all singing, all dancing approach, we have seen a noticeable shift towards keeping it simple. From controlling lighting by simple dimmers and off the shelf alarm systems to 'plug and play' AV installations connected by WiFi. The approach works very well and costs very little. The difference between professional grade set ups and the standard offering has shrunk massively and unless you are an absolute aficionado who appreciates the ultimate then it becomes harder to justify."

The shift reflects broader changes in home automation technology. While traditional high-end systems offered granular control, modern connected devices provide simpler interfaces through smartphone applications. These consumer-focused solutions offer regular feature updates and easier upgrade paths compared to traditional custom installations.

Quality installation remains crucial, even with more accessible technology. While these modern connected devices can be self-installed, professional expertise ensures optimal product selection, placement, and setup for the best possible experience, particularly during renovation projects.

Rory added: "We have fitted the best systems money can buy over the years and while there is still a place for this in certain scenarios, the experience on the coal face of the new simple technologies is such that it is hard to argue with this approach."

While the market for high-end custom installations continues, Good London Builders reports that most clients, regardless of budget, are increasingly choosing mainstream connected technology solutions for their homes.

For more information about Good London Builders, visit https://goodlondonbuilders.com/.

Kitchen renovation by Good London Builders

About Good London Builders

Good London Builders make the building process simple and easy - from basement conversions to major structural refurbishments.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233556

SOURCE: Good London Builders