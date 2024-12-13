Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2024) - Newpath Resources Inc. (CSE: PATH) (FSE: 0MZ) (OTC Pink: RDYFF) ("Newpath" or the "Company") announces that it will hold its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") on January 10, 2025 at Suite 220, 333 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC, V6A 4C1 at 10:00 a.m. (PST).

Due to the ongoing Canada Post strike (the "Postal Strike"), the information circular and related materials (the "Meeting Materials") for the Meeting, are posted under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://newpathresources.com/agm-material/. Shareholders of the Company are encouraged to access the Meeting Materials directly through the above-mentioned website.

Registered shareholders, shareholders who hold their shares directly in the Company and not through a brokerage account or depository company, may contact the Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company, at shareholder services: 1-888-290-1175 or by going to Odyssey's website at https://odysseytrust.com/ca-en/help/ and following the prompts to obtain their control number and then proceed to vote online at the following website: https://vote.odysseytrust.com/. Proxies should be completed by the voting deadline at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on January 8, 2025.

Beneficial shareholders who hold their investment through a brokerage house, depository company or other intermediary, should contact their broker representative to request a proxy.

Update on Orefield

The Company intends to reduce its Alpha/Bravo Claim Group so to focus continuing exploration on the southern areas (approximately 458 square kilometers.). This portion of the Property has yielded the highest priority LCT pegmatite target areas (including the Hilltop Target Area) and more exploration is warranted. Additional property may be relinquished as targeting becomes focused.

The Company has also elected to allow the Charlie claim group, consisting of 112 claims to lapse.

About Newpath Resources Inc.

Newpath is a Canadian exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PATH. As of December, 2024 Newpath's early-stage Orefield critical metal exploration project is composed of two claim groups (Alpha/Bravo and Delta), totals approximately 469 square kilometres) west and southwest of Lake Nipigon in Northern Ontario, approximately 50 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay. The company also owns the Northshore gold project located in the Schreiber-Hemlo greenstone belt.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

NEWPATH RESOURCES INC.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking information included in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the details of regarding the Meeting and the mailing of the Meeting Materials. Forward-looking information is based upon the assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management of the Company as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of lithium extraction technologies on a commercial scale , and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

