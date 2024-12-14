vivo Sets a New Standard in User Experience with Latest Flagship X Series Smartphone Launch

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo today announced the global launch of its latest flagship X series, X200 and X200 Pro. X200 series marks a significant leap forward in smartphone technology, boasting groundbreaking advancements in telephoto capabilities jointly developed with ZEISS, unparalleled performance from battery life to durability, and a sleek, sophisticated design.

Imaging Hardware Upgrades Bringing X Series Legacy to New Heights

The new vivo X200 series redefines the boundaries of smartphone photography with powerful upgrades to the vivo ZEISS Co-engineered Imaging System, integrating hardware and software advancements to deliver versatile photography capabilities.

vivo X200 Pro features a 50 MP[1] ZEISS True Color Main Camera, 200 MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera, and a 50 MP Ultra Wide-Angle Camera. X200 comes with a 50 MP VCS True Color Main Camera, 50 MP ZEISS Telephoto Camera, and a 50 MP Ultra Wide-Angle Camera.

X200 Pro's main camera adopts state-of-the-art vivo × Sony LYT-818 Sensor, which features a 1/1.28-inch sensor size and is manufactured using a 22 nm process. X200 Pro's exclusive 200 MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera significantly boosts long-range shooting abilities, delivering exceptional improvement in capturing details even in low-light conditions.

With its pioneering 200 MP resolution, X200 Pro boasts six industry-leading telephoto capabilities: Telephoto HyperZoom, Telephoto Macro, Telephoto Portrait, Telephoto Nightscapes, and Telephoto Sunset. Together, they allow users to capture distant subjects with incredible detail and clarity in any scenario. Whether users are exploring vast landscapes or capturing the energy of a live concert from afar, X200 Pro is an imaging powerhouse that delivers professional-level image quality with industry-leading telephoto coverage.

[1] Pixel value may vary under different camera modes and is subject to actual usage.

Enhanced Photography and Videography Capabilities for Outstanding Performance across All Scenarios

vivo X200 series introduces an upgraded Super Landscape Mode. This vivo-exclusive feature seamlessly integrates essential photography tools, allowing users to capture the beauty of nature such as stunning starry skies, moonlit scenes, and vibrant sunsets with automatic enhancements. For example, the newly debuted Atmospheric Style and Soft Style delivers professional-grade landscape tones without the need for additional filters. Going beyond traditional perspectives, the Super Landscape Mode consolidates vivo's landscape photography capabilities by integrating various features, such as Panorama, Landscape Long Exposure, and ZEISS perspective correction into one seamless portal.

Completing its suite of professional-grade imaging tools, X200 Pro offers industry-leading 4K HDR Cinematic Portrait Video capabilities that enable users to shoot high quality videos even in back-lit lighting scenarios. Even under the basic video recording mode, X200 Pro captures stunning footage with 4K 120 fps recording and cinematic slow-motion capabilities, thanks to the full focal range of 4K 60 fps HDR Dolby Vision recording. With a range of imaging upgrades, it solidifies vivo X200 series as the premier tool for both photography and videography.

Unrivalled Performance Inside and Out

Powered by vivo's cutting-edge Dual Flagship Chip, X200 Pro leverages the dynamic duo of vivo's optimized V3+ Imaging Chip and the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 to achieve stronger imaging computing power and sustained performance.

vivo X200 series, equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 flagship platform, features the second-generation all-big-core CPU flagship chip. Not only does it excel in energy efficiency, it also ensures exceptional performance covering users' high-frequency usage scenarios. Paired with a 12-core flagship GPU, the series delivers an unparalleled mobile gaming experience. Furthermore, the V3+ Imaging Chip integrated in X200 Pro is built on a 6 nm process with a 30% increase in energy efficiency, empowering users to effortlessly capture stunning, cinematic portrait videos.

Beyond its cutting-edge chip innovation, vivo X200 series also features significant advancements to its battery system, powered by the 3rd-Gen Silicon Anode Technology for increased capacity and the Semi-Solid Battery for unwavering reliability even in cold temperatures. X200 Pro packs an impressive 6000 mAh Battery, while X200 offers a robust 5800 mAh Battery.[2] 90W FlashCharge is standard across the series. X200 Pro takes it a step further with the addition of 30W Wireless FlashCharge[3], providing users with ultimate charging flexibility and a truly hassle-free battery experience.

[2] X200 Pro features a single-cell design: typical capacity is 6000 mAh (3.84V), with a typical energy of 23.04 Wh; rated capacity is 5865 mAh (3.84V), with a rated energy of 22.53 Wh. X200 features a single-cell design: typical capacity is 5800 mAh (3.84V), with a typical energy of 22.28 Wh; rated capacity is 5695 mAh (3.84V), with a rated energy of 21.87 Wh. Actual battery capacity may vary by region. [3] X200 series supports 90W FlashCharge. X200 Pro supports 30W Wireless FlashCharge. By using the standard charger and data cable that come with the phone, along with the vivo 50W Vertical Wireless Charger 2 (or iQOO 50W Vertical Wireless Charger 2), users can experience up to 30W of wireless charging. Actual charging power is dynamically adjusted as the scene changes and subject to actual usage.

X200 series also answers users' needs for a display that balances vibrant colors and exceptional clarity with advanced eye protection features. With a brightness level up to 4500 nits, paired with the new UltraMotion Dynamic Frame Rate, X200 Pro boasts clarity in bright light and fluid, lag-free visuals. The screen of X200 series extends ZEISS Natural Color from imaging effects to screen display calibration, realizing the full chain of color accuracy, certified as ZEISS Master Color Display.

Engineered to deliver seamless user experience without compromising functionalities, X200 Pro mitigates the industry-wide challenge of screen flickering by adopting a hardware-based 2160 Hz High-frequency PWM dimming that excels in display clarity, power efficiency, and lifespan. By achieving a low SVM of 0.03, it provides smooth and comfortable visuals across all brightness settings with less flicker.

vivo X200 series features the new Funtouch OS 15, which elevates user interaction with a refreshed visual design that includes updated wallpapers and sleek animations. Moreover, the Funtouch OS 15 delivers significant performance optimizations for a consistently smooth and responsive operation.

Leveraging Google AI to deliver helpful AI experiences on-the-go. X200 series comes with Google Gemini, an AI assistant. Users can chat with Gemini to supercharge their creativity and productivity, and get help learning in new ways, writing emails, planning events, and more. Additionally, vivo leverages the Gemini models to deliver more productivity tools, such as AI Note Assist and AI Transcript Assist.

X200 series also comes with Circle to Search with Google. Circle, highlight, scribble, or tap any image, video, or text to search without switching apps. Quickly get the info you need, then get right back to what you're doing.

Further streamlining daily interactions are vivo's proprietary AI features. For example, vivo's self-developed AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, and Shadow Removal make photo editing a breeze. Additionally, the Album Search feature simplifies finding photos and videos, while the Album Memories feature allows users to revisit their photo albums in a dynamic and engaging way.

Elegance in Every Detail

vivo X200 series exudes elegance and sophistication with its sleek design and Equal-Depth Quad Curved Eye Protection Display[4]. The curved shape seamlessly blends into the flat screen experience with a narrow border, creating a visually stunning and comfortable grip.

[4] This product is not intended for medical use.

Available in five captivating colors - Titanium, Black, Green, White, and Blue -X200 series is the true testament to vivo's commitment to design excellence.

Redefined by Telephoto Photography: A New Phase of vivo VISION+ Mobile PhotoAwards

vivo and ZEISS proudly launched the 2025 VISION+ Mobile PhotoAwards alongside the launch of X200 series. This year's Awards updates the Macro category into a new Telephoto & Macro category, venturing into the new frontiers of mobile telephoto photography for boundless creative expression.

This year's Awards features six different entry categories, covering Portrait, Photo Series, Landscape, Night, Motion, and Telephoto & Macro. Each category invites participants to share compelling stories and emotions captured through the cameras of a vivo smartphone.

To ensure a diverse and expert perspective, this year's jury is honored to welcome iconic color photographer Alex Webb. He is joined by Bertram Hoenlinger, ZEISS Expert of Photography, Francesco Gola, ZEISS Ambassador Mobile Imaging, and Yu Meng, Vice President of Imaging at vivo. The 2025 vivo VISION+ Mobile PhotoAwards is now open to submissions until May 14, 2025. For more information, please visit the official event website at https://visionplus.vivo.com/photoawards.

About Google Gemini

Gemini mobile app available on select devices, languages, and countries. Internet connection required. Google and Gemini are trademarks of Google LLC.

