Akamai Technologies, Inc.: Akamai Completes Acquisition of Select Assets of Edgio

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers business online, today announced it has completed its acquisition of select assets from Edgio, including certain customer contracts from Edgio's businesses in content delivery and security, and non-exclusive license rights to patents in Edgio's portfolio. On Nov. 26, 2024, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware approved Akamai's bid to acquire the aforementioned assets following Edgio's 363 bankruptcy auction on Nov. 13, 2024, as part of its filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy relief. The transaction does not include the acquisition of Edgio personnel, technology, or assets related to the Edgio network.

Akamai can now offer several hundred net new Akamai customers a clear path and the necessary support to smoothly migrate to a best-in-class and reliable provider of the services they need prior to Edgio ceasing operations of its content delivery network. The Company also plans to offer the new customers the opportunity to take advantage of Akamai's full range of security and cloud solutions, which run on the world's most distributed platform.

