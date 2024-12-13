Anzeige
13.12.2024
S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Dow Jones Sustainability Indices 2024 Review Results

NEW YORK and AMSTERDAM, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI"), the world's leading index provider, today announced the results of the annual Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) rebalancing and reconstitution. The DJSI are float-adjusted market capitalization weighted indices that measure the performance of companies selected using environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.

The DJSI, including the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), were launched in 1999 as the pioneering series of global sustainability benchmarks available in the market. The index family is comprised of global, regional and country benchmarks.

As a result of this year's review, the following top three largest companies based on free-float market capitalization have been added to and deleted from the DJSI World. All changes are effective on Monday, December 23, 2024 .

Additions: Airbus SE, Schlumberger Ltd, BAE Systems Plc
Deletions: Alphabet Inc1, UnitedHealth Group Inc, ASML Holding NV2

The full results and list of DJSI constituents will be available as of Monday, December 23 2024, at https://www.spglobal.com/esg/csa/djsi-annual-review

S&P Dow Jones Indices will be renaming a number of its sustainability and ESG-related indices (see Index Announcement). As part of this update, the family of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) will be renamed Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices. The changes will become effective on Monday, February 10, 2025. The S&P Global CSA Scores will continue to be a key factor in selecting constituents for the DJSI when they are renamed Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices in February 2025.

For more information about the DJSI methodology, please visit: www.spglobal.com/spdji.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit: www.spglobal.com/spdji.

1 Still member of DJSI World Enlarged and DJSI North America
2 Still member of DJSI World Enlarged

S&P DJI MEDIA CONTACTS:
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2024 PR Newswire
