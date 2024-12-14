Anzeige
WKN: A40MRM | ISIN: US86800U3023 | Ticker-Symbol: MS51
Tradegate
13.12.24
21:59 Uhr
34,740 Euro
-0,010
-0,03 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,23032,49013:02
32,73032,85013.12.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.12.2024 02:06 Uhr
306 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nasdaq, Inc.: Annual Changes to the Nasdaq-100 Index: Palantir Technologies Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, and Axon Enterprise, Inc will be added; Illumina, Inc., Super Micro Computer, Inc., and Moderna, Inc. will be removed

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the results of the annual reconstitution of the Nasdaq-100 Index® (Nasdaq: NDX®), which will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 23, 2024.

The following three companies will be added to the Index: Palantir Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: PLTR), MicroStrategy Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), and Axon Enterprise, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXON).

The Nasdaq-100 Index® is composed of 100 of the largest non-financial companies1 listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market® and dates to January 1985 - nearly 40 years ago -when it was launched along with the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, which is comprised of 100 of the largest financial stocks on Nasdaq® These indexes act as benchmarks for financial products such as options, futures, and funds. The Nasdaq-100® is reconstituted each year in December, timed to coincide with the quadruple witch expiration Friday of the quarter.

The Nasdaq-100 Index® is the basis of the Invesco QQQ Trust (Nasdaq: QQQ) which aims to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond with the Nasdaq-100 Index® performance. In addition, options, futures and structured products based on the Nasdaq-100 Index® and the Invesco QQQ Trust trade on various exchanges.

As a result of the reconstitution, the following three companies will be removed from the Index: Illumina, Inc. (Nasdaq: ILMN), Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), and Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA).

Information

For information about the three companies to be added to the Nasdaq-100 Index®, please visit the following respective company websites:

Palantir Technologies Inc. - https://www.palantir.com/

MicroStrategy Incorporated - https://www.microstrategy.com/

Axon Enterprise, Inc. - https://www.axon.com/

About Nasdaq Global Indexes
Nasdaq Global Indexes has been creating innovative, market-leading, transparent indexes since 1971. Today, our index offering spans geographies and asset classes and includes diverse. We continuously offer new opportunities for financial product sponsors across a wide spectrum of investable products and for asset managers to measure risk and performance. Nasdaq also provides exchange listing, custom index, and design solutions to financial organizations worldwide.

_______________
1 As outlined in the Nasdaq-100 Index® Methodology

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on?LinkedIn, on X, or at?www.nasdaq.com.

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular financial product or an overall investment strategy. Neither The Nasdaq OMX Group, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any financial product or any representation about the financial condition of any company or fund. Statements regarding Nasdaq's proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

- NDAQG -

Media Relations Contact Investor Relations Contact
Name: Jennifer Lawson
Email: Jennifer.Lawson@nasdaq.com
 Name: Index Client Services
Email: indexservices@nasdaq.com

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
