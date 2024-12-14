Central Florida Foot & Ankle Institute Announces Strategic Partnership With Dr. Kevin Tootle, DPM, FACFAS

CFL Foot & Ankle Institute Lake Mary, FL - Innovative Foot & Ankle Mount Dora, FL

Central Florida Foot & Ankle Institute (CFFAI) is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Dr. Kevin Tootle, DPM, FACFAS, a distinguished board-certified podiatric surgeon and the founder of Innovative Foot & Ankle in Mount Dora. This partnership exemplifies CFFAI's commitment to providing unparalleled foot and ankle care across Central Florida.

Dr. Tootle will be accepting patients at the CFFAI Lake Mary Clinic two days per week, where he will bring his exceptional expertise and patient-first approach to the local community. Concurrently, Dr. Tootle will continue to operate his successful practice in Mount Dora and spearhead Innovative Foot & Ankle's expansion into North Orlando, broadening access to specialized podiatric care.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Tootle to our Lake Mary Clinic as our strategic partner," said Dr. Carli Hoover, DPM, Co-Founder of Central Florida Foot & Ankle Institute. "His outstanding reputation and deep roots in the community align perfectly with our mission to provide comprehensive, patient-focused care. This partnership is a testament to our dedication to expand community-care and collaboration in the podiatry field."

Dr. Tootle brings over 7 years of experience, specializing in advanced surgical techniques, all foot/ankle care, and sports medicine. His collaboration with CFFAI represents a shared vision to deliver patient-focused care tailored to the unique needs of each patient.

"I am excited to join forces with Central Florida Foot & Ankle Institute and expand my practice to Lake Mary," said Dr. Tootle. "Together, we can enhance patient care and continue to build a strong network of podiatric excellence in Central Florida."

This partnership is the first in a series of initiatives under CFFAI's new strategic partner program, designed to foster collaboration with top-tier podiatrists and practices across the region that are locally doctor owned and operated in the communities they serve. The program aims to strengthen community ties and ensure that patients benefit from a diverse array of specialized services and expertise under a variety of brands.

Patients in the Lake Mary area can now schedule appointments with Dr. Tootle at Central Florida Foot & Ankle Institute's state-of-the-art facility and Innovative Foot & Ankle's Mount Dora clinic. For more information about this partnership or to book an appointment, visit FloridaFai.com or call 407-307-0006.

About Central Florida Foot & Ankle Institute:

Central Florida Foot & Ankle Institute, founded by Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine alumni - Jaclyn Hoover, DPM, and Sean Griffin, DPM, is dedicated to providing comprehensive care for various foot and ankle conditions. The Institute specializes in treating both basic and complex conditions, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and a team of experienced professionals committed to delivering the highest standard of patient care. FloridaFai.com

About Innovative Foot & Ankle:

Founded by Dr. Kevin Tootle, DPM, FACFAS, Innovative Foot & Ankle is renowned for its advanced surgical expertise and compassionate care. Serving the Mount Dora and North Orlando communities, the practice is committed to excellence in podiatric medicine. InnovativeFAS.com

