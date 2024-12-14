Glozo HRTech Startup Launches Beta Version of Candidate Sourcing Tool to Address Application Surge

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2024 / Glozo, an emerging HRTech startup, has announced the launch of the beta version of its candidate sourcing tool. The tool is designed to address the growing challenge posed by the surge in AI-related job applications.

According to Glozo co-founder Michael Vavilov, the recruitment industry has undergone significant transformations in recent years, driven by several key factors, including the pandemic. These changes have doubled the frequency with which both candidates and employers engage in job searches. Online job boards have simplified the application process, making it easier for candidates to apply for multiple positions with a single click.

"In response to this, recruiters have been forced to automate much of the CV review process. Manual screening has become unmanageable," says Vavilov. "This automation has led to an arms race between bots, filters, and keywords. This further complicates the task of identifying truly qualified candidates amid the noise. The traditional spray and pray approach to recruitment has become increasingly ineffective."

Glozo solves the issue of the increase in AI-generated job applications by moving beyond the typical job description. Instead of relying on rigid job listings, the platform allows businesses to define the key experience, skills, and qualifications they are seeking. Glozo's AI then analyzes hundreds of data sources to identify candidates who best match these criteria. This allows them to cut through the clutter and present a shortlist of the most qualified individuals.

"We've built Glozo to help companies make smarter hiring decisions, faster," explains Michael Vavilov. "By combining our proprietary AI model with a specialized data team, we can offer a highly targeted, proactive approach to candidate sourcing. Our platform allows recruiters to focus on the top five to ten ideal candidates, rather than wasting time sifting through hundreds of irrelevant resumes."

About Glozo

Glozo is an AI-powered sourcing platform designed to revolutionize recruitment. In addition to its candidate matching capabilities, Glozo takes recruitment a step further with analytics drawn from industries that rely on data-driven insights to predict behavior.

This powerful feature allows the platform to identify candidates who may be open to new opportunities, even if they haven't marked themselves as "open to work" on social media or posted their CVs on job boards. By leveraging this predictive technology, Glozo helps recruiters uncover hidden talent and proactively engage with the best candidates before they even begin their job search.

For further information, visit: https://www.glozo.com/

