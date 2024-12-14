Goldman Sachs has revised its U.S. monetary policy forecasts, now anticipating a more gradual approach to interest rate reductions than previously projected. While maintaining their prediction for an initial rate cut in December 2024, the investment bank's analysts expect the pace of monetary easing to significantly slow by the second quarter of 2025. This adjusted forecast stems from robust U.S. economic indicators, particularly strong labor market performance and moderate inflation trends. The Federal Reserve's recent signals have aligned with this more conservative approach, suggesting a carefully measured path toward monetary policy normalization that could better support long-term market stability.

Market Performance Indicators

The investment bank's stock has experienced recent market fluctuations, with a notable daily decline of 1.62% to €555.95 on December 13. Despite short-term volatility, including a modest monthly decrease of 1.16%, Goldman Sachs maintains a strong market position with a substantial market capitalization of €175.1 billion. The company's commitment to shareholder value remains evident through its consistent dividend policy, demonstrated by a recent quarterly distribution of $3.00 per share, while its stock has achieved an impressive year-over-year growth of 73.49%.

