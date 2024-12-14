Anzeige
Red Gold from Europe: With the project "Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe" Danes can sip an iconic drink: the Bloody Mary in a new version.

The most invigorating cocktail there is, served here as a Bloody Massimo thanks to a new version courtesy of chef Massimo Riccioli, patron of Trattoria La Rosetta in Rome.

NAPLES, Italy, Dec. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomato juice, vodka, spices, and a legendary 'splatter' name: the Bloody Mary is served in this reinterpretation by the "Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe" project, promoted by ANICAV (the Italian Association of Canned Vegetables Industries). The international project, co-funded by the European Union, which promotes the export and consumption of Italian organic preserved tomatoes to Denmark, presents the "Bloody Massimo", inspired by one of the most iconic and "bloody" drinks, on the official list of the International Bartenders Association's international alcoholic cocktails.


The history of the Blood Mary. Its origins date back to the early 1900s, when according to some, Fernand Petiot, bartender of the legendary Harry's Bar in Paris, was inspired by Ernest Hemingway, one of many Americans who frequented the bar. The first recipe was simple, but ingenious: half vodka, half tomato juice and spices. Petiot perfected it in New York, at the St. Regis Hotel bar, making it even spicier. In 1939 the cocktail became a success, thanks to Lucius Beebe, who praised the new drink in his gossip column in the New York Herald Tribune.

Petiot reiterated that he had developed the recipe as early as 1934: 6 cl of vodka, 6cl of tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish sauce, later replaced by Tabasco, salt, black pepper, cayenne pepper, a squeeze of lemon and crushed ice. And what about the origin of its name? One theory is it came from a famous admirer: the Hollywood star Mary Pickford, who already had a red drink named after her which was then "betrayed" with the Bloody Mary. Another is that it was a tribute to Mary I, Queen of England, nicknamed Bloody Mary because of the iron fist with which she tried to restore Catholicism in Protestant England, by executing traitors to the kingdom.

Now, to the bar to make this version, courtesy of the Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe project: the "Bloody Massimo".

Link: https://redgoldfromeurope.eu/recipes/bloody-massimo/

For more recipes: https://redgoldfromeurope.dk

