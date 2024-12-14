Anzeige
Samstag, 14.12.2024
Der nächste MicroStrategy? Der Solana-Schachzug dieses Unternehmens ist UMWERFEND
WKN: A2QCFX | ISIN: US91332U1016
PR Newswire
14.12.2024 16:54 Uhr
"25 Years of the Lotus Bond: A Tale of Unity and Progress" A five-part documentary marking the anniversary of Macao's return to China

BEIJING, Dec. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-five years after its return to China, Macao is thriving. To celebrate the anniversary of the historic event, CCTV4 has produced a five-part documentary, "25 Years of the Lotus Bond: A Tale of Unity and Progress".

In five, 30-minute episodes, the documentary explores how, over the past quarter century, Macao has been actively integrating itself into China's overall development through the successful application of "One Country, Two Systems" with Macao characteristics. It paints a vivid picture of the advances the region has achieved in the fields of politics, the economy, culture, society and livelihoods. It also highlights President Xi's concern for the people of Macao and the guidance he has given to its governance.

Together, the five parts - "Love for the Motherland", "Path to Diversification", "A Taste of Happiness", "Integrated City", and "Gateway to the Future" - become a celebration of the ever-closer ties between Macao and the motherland.

The documentary's theme song, "Gateway to the Future", is a collaboration between leading musicians from the Chinese mainland and Macao wishing the region a brighter future.

"25 Years of the Lotus Bond: A Tale of Unity and Progress" will be broadcast daily on CCTV-1, CCTV-13 and CCTV-4, starting December 13.

Official website link:https://tv.cctv.com/2024/12/13/VIDEjpiKKL0HDvhWx8gfkQs2241213.shtml?spm=C55924871139.PY8jbb3G6NT9.0.0

poster:

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581397/poster__25_Years_of_the_Lotus_Bond_A_Tale_of_Unity_and_Progress__A_five_part_documentary_marking_the.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/25-years-of-the-lotus-bond-a-tale-of-unity-and-progress-a-five-part-documentary-marking-the-anniversary-of-macaos-return-to-china-302331878.html

